Thanksgiving is nearly here, and Christmas will be quick to follow. While many in Lamar County will spend their holiday at home with family and friends, enjoying meals and passing out gifts, there are some who won’t be that lucky.
Paris’ transitional shelter, Horizon House, serves residents in nine Northeast Texas counties to house men, women and children for up to two years. It gives residents a safe place to live while they gain the tools needed to be successful and avoid homelessness in the future.
“We’ve worked hard to create a home-like environment for these residents, and part of that is our annual Horizon House Christmas,” said Shelly Braziel, director of the Lamar County Human Resources Council, which operates the shelter.
The Horizon House Christmas program operates in similar fashion to other angel tree programs. On cards to be hung on a tree are resident requests for items they need, like jackets, toiletries, clothes and shoes, and items they want, like games, gift cards and books. The Paris News is hosting this year’s tree, starting Monday, in its lobby, 5050 SE Loop 286 in Paris.
“This Christmas program, like many angel tree programs, will ensure that each of our residents receives something for Christmas this year,” Braziel said.
Those who pick up cards are not obligated to buy everything on it, however, they are asked to buy at least one thing the resident requests, Brazil said. The gift or gifts can be returned to The Paris News no later than Dec. 17. For those who don’t wish to shop but who wish to contribute, donations may be mailed to P.O. Box 714, Paris, Texas, 75461. Indicate “HH Christmas” in the memo line.
“We have six children living at Horizon House full time, along with 35 men and women. The adults are either working, looking for work, or are disabled and completing volunteer hours. They aren’t asking for a handout, but I am asking for you to help me make their Christmas a little brighter,” Braziel said.
