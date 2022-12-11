Lamar County reached a grim milestone as confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 15,000 throughout the county.
There have been 15,079 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, according to Paris-Lamar County Health District’s COVID report.
“It’s actually probably more than that,” said Lisa Simmons, the health department’s infectious disease nurse. “When the federal government started sending out the free home tests, we don’t get those reported to us,” she said. “A lot of people are testing at home now.”
With a U.S. Census-documented 50,098 residents in Lamar County, over 30% of the county has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Prevention and Control website showed Lamar County’s community level as “high” Friday, with 3.2% of staffed inpatient beds at Paris Regional Medical Center used by patients with confirmed COVID.
Simmons said the state website shows 227 COVID deaths since the pandemic began, but her count was lower with 182.
There was one death last week, according to the health department’s weekly COVID report.
Simmons attributed immunizations as the biggest factor in saving lives.
“Vaccines caused less deaths,” she said.
There have been around 60 new cases this week, according to Simmons.
She explained there was an uptick in cases this week that could be due to people getting together for the holidays.
“It would be wise if people could stay home in their own little communities, but that is not how the world works,” Simmons said. “Staying home in your area is the best thing, but people want to travel.”
