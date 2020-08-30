Map of the proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir

The proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir will have an impact on economically challenged Red River County.

The Region D water planning group will consider public comments to make changes to the 2021 water plan at Wednesday’s meeting.

In June, the water board met at a public hearing where several spoke against the Marvin Nichols Reservoir. At Wednesday’s meeting, the board will consider if any of the comments should alter the main document of the 2021 water plan. The comments will be included in the overall document.

The board will also vote on adding new voting members as terms expire.

Kim Cox is the city editor for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6965 or at kim.cox@theparisnews.com.

