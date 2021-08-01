DEPORT — Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass presented a proposed security system, Teddy Klein suggested some ways to upgrade Deport’s water tower and councilors proposed a collection of money from RMB Construction at the Deport City Council meeting Monday night.
Cass suggested a security system called “Flock Safety.” He’s used system to help solve a variety of crimes and recover stolen property.
“I know the budgets are tight. These Flock cameras are $2,500 apiece. It’s an annual thing. I’m encouraging the incorporated cities to try to get at least two, but you know, get as many as you want. But it’s using — I think in my opinion — dollars very wisely to make the community safer,” Cass said.
If something happens to the security cameras, the company would maintain and repair the system without charge. The total price of the system varies depending on how many cameras the city purchases. Cass invited councilors to come to his office or call for more information about the security system.
RMB Construction Randy Barrett owes the city $4,046 but has never paid anything, officials said. To collect the money, the city would need to sue Barrett or let the debt go. Prior attempts at debt collection were ignored. However, there is no official documentation or contract involved in Barrett’s debt, and suing RMB Construction would cost more money than the city has already lost to the debt. The council voted to cut its losses, avoid using the contractor again and move on.
Two pumps at the sewer plant need to be replaced, but it would cost $1,300 to replace each two-inch submersion pump. The mayor agreed to get some competitive prices and determine the urgency of the purchase.
In the past, Project Deport took care of every utility except for water at the community center and the wellbeing of the building until the former mayor pulled that responsibility from the organization.
“I’ve been on Project Deport for six years as their secretary, and when a lot of those things happened and changed, we weren’t made aware of it. They just happened. So it’s never been an issue that Project Deport did not want to take care of that — it’s just the simple fact it was pulled from us,” the organization’s secretary said.
Project Deport may once again take over the utility bills at the community center minus water and insurance bills, in exchange for regular use of the building and the ability to rent it out. However, because there is no remaining documentation of Project Deport’s earlier role, it will have to start from scratch on the contract.
Proposed was a suggestion binding the city to Project Deport for 99 years for $1, which the city attorney strongly advised against. He suggested shorter terms and higher prices on lease agreements. The council agreed to allow the attorney to first create a contract before taking further action.
Teddy Klein with Maguire Iron discussed some ways to upgrade Deport’s water tower. He suggested several possibilities, including a full maintenance plan or a contract for service. If acted upon, the measures would be paid from the American Rescue Act Plan.
Mayor Patrick Watson delivered his report to the councilors. TML and insurance companies have passed an increase of 4.9% on renewals. The city also bought a new fire truck, which it picked up from Blossom Fire Department on Monday. Watson fielded complaints of water readings.
In other business, Deport approved monthly bills and purchase orders and made some slight wording adjustments to the minutes from the last regular and special meetings to provide more specificity. The council approved the corrections to the minutes. Approved monthly activity reports included maintenance and work orders and a water report. The city also raised a reconnect fee from $50 to $75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.