BOGATA — The city council officially signed off on the creation of the Economic Development Corporation and received a $200,000 check for the sale of the old nursing home property at a Monday meeting.
“I hope this is the first of many times that this happens for the City of Bogata,” Councilman Cecil “Tex” Loften said.
City Attorney Jay Garrett commended the action.
“Not only have we removed an eyesore, but we have enhanced the community in many ways,” he said.
In June 2019, the city began tearing down the nursing home property at the corner of Highway 271 and 32 so a business could purchase the land. The city agreed to sell the property to Jibran Azam Properties, owned by Mohammed “Mo” and Sam Azam, who own the Shell station on Highway 271 in the city. Monday night, Mo Azam signed the paperwork for the property and Sam presented the $200,000 check.
With the creation of the Bogata Economic Development Corporation, the city also created a business reinvestment zone in the city, stretching from that corner to the site of the old Church of Christ building, excluding one private residence in the area and one storage facility. Reinvestment zones are designed to help local governments lure prospective businesses to the area with tax abatement agreements. The corporation has Mayor Pro Tem Larry Hinsley as the chairman and president, Councilwoman Kim Lindsey as the secretary-treasurer and Loftin as the third member, Garrett said.
“Fortunately, there’s no pay,” Garrett joked.
Azam Properties will receive a 100% tax abatement for the first year, with the abatement decreasing incrementally over the next five years, while the agreement stipulates the brothers must build a business on the property before the end of next year and keep at least 12 employees for the next five years.
The city also agreed on how to spend its CARES Act funds. Once the initial $15,000 is spent, Hinsley suggested rolling the rest to pandemic pay for the city’s police force. The remaining $43,750 of the money would be divided among the officers, giving each $8,750 dating as back-pay through March.
Hinsley added he would like to include city workers and the fire department in that as well, but the restrictions on the money are such that it’s not really possible.
The recently received $200,000 would cover the costs so the officers could use that money in time for Christmas, former Bogata Councilwoman Glenda Martin said, addressing the council, and once the funds are received, pay it back to the city. Earlier in the meeting, Martin also said she would like the $200,000 to go toward rebuilding the city’s reserve funds as well.
The police of Bogata have been there for him and his family since his son died in September, Loftin said, and he would be just as happy to see them get the full $8,750.
“I can’t begin to tell you how much that entire department means to me,” Loftin said.
The motion to pay the officers the rest of the CARES Act funds was approved 3-0, with council members Don Roach in quarantine for Covid-19 and Lindsey out with an illness.
At the meeting, the city council also agreed to increase the pay of the city secretary to $15 per hour for increased responsibilities. Shana Huff took over the position when Jennifer Duffer resigned last month. Additionally, the council voted to remove Duffer from the city’s bank. accounts and add Huff.
