Editor’s note: The Paris News looks back on the tornado that struck Paris 40 years ago on April 2, 1982
April 2, 1982, was a beautiful spring day in Paris, Texas, with clear skies and bright sun until midafternoon when a dark cloud rolled in from the west and brought devastation and death to thisbNortheast Texas city of 25,000 residents.
Its aftermath prompted city leaders to install emergency warning sirens, something the city council failed to do just a year earlier when it canceled plans to install a $75,000 emergency warning system. Today, however, on the 40th anniversary of the Paris tornado, emergency warning sirens are in place throughout the city, and both the city and county have extensive emergency operations plans in place.
Then-Paris Emergency Management Coordinator Dick Boots, who headed several city departments back in the day, including Parks and Recreation, had taken on the role of the city’s first emergency management coordinator a little more than a year earlier at the request of then-City Manager Bob Sokol.
During that year, he had attended training, put together procedures and protocols, including predetermined routes the city’s police, fire and ambulance vehicles were to take to warn citizens of emergencies. Boots pushed, unsuccessfully, for emergency warning sirens.
Boots remembers April 2, 1982, vividly as he guided emergency operations from a small dispatch office at the Paris Police Department on Bonham Street, aided by a lone dispatcher, Pam Key.
Out in the field, then patrol officer and more recently retired Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley joined 12 other patrol, fire and ambulance units in sounding an alarm by slowly traveling predetermined routes with lights flashing, sirens sounding and loud speakers telling people of the tornado on the ground.
In its aftermath, the ravaging storm left 11 people dead and roughly 230 injured in a five-and-a-half-mile path across the north end of town, from just inside the west loop to the east loop, a storm that caused millions of dollars in property damage during the nine-and-a-half minutes it was on the ground within the city. The storm, estimated to be traveling between 40 and 50 miles an hour, then hopscotched across Reno and Blossom, leaving more damage on its way eastward into Arkansas where remnants from Paris were found days later. (Factual information for this story was obtained from newspaper files.)
“It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” an emotional Boots said about sending police and fire department personnel on a second run to sound an alarm just as the tornado was about to touch down. The time was 3:59 p.m. “And then I started hearing, ‘unit so and so abandoned vehicle.’ It just gives me chills to this day.
“I put those officers right back in the middle of that tornado, but we had a responsibility to warn as many people as we could to take shelter,” Boots said. “Fortunately there were no emergency personnel injured or killed doing that, and for that I am thankful.”
Boots shared how he, dispatcher Key and Sgt. Joe Julian worked together with Julian outside reporting what he could see before returning inside to order Key and three office staffers into a crawl space underneath the building until the storm passed. Boots remained in the dispatch office and Key returned shortly to communicate with personnel in the field.
“I just want to emphasize the importance Pam Key played, and how calm she was under such severe circumstances,” Boots said.
In the aftermath of the storm, Boots recalled how quickly word spread to other parts of the state and how quickly other cities sent help.
“Within three hours, there were 27 police departments, 33 fire departments and 30 emergency service departments from outside of Lamar County as far away as the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex to help with search and research and to help set up a perimeter around the devastated area,” Boots said.
Recollections of sole dispatcher Pam Key
“I have a passion for bad weather,” retired Paris Police Department dispatcher Pam Key says 40 years after she witnessed first hand the chaos a tornado can cause. “I don’t want anyone to get hurt or property damaged, but I am just mesmerized with bad weather, always have been.”
Her fascination may have contributed to her calm demeanor on April 2, 1982, as she sat at the lone console in the small Paris Police Department dispatch office on Bonham Street where she answered hundreds of phone calls and dispatched units to sound a warning of an approaching tornado and then fielded a flood of calls for emergency transports to the city’s two hospitals.
“I think we had five lines coming into dispatch, and they all stayed busy,” Key said. “People were frightened, and they didn’t know what to do. I would answer, Paris Police Department, hold please over and over because I would have all these lines lit up, and you would have to put them on hold and then find out if they have an emergency.
“Plus, we’re listening to everybody in the field on radios to see what they are witnessing, you know, to keep everybody updated,” Key said. “We had Joe Julian (patrol sergeant) outside with a walkie talkie watching the clouds, and he came inside and said we were going to have to evacuate.
“I told him I could not leave my radio, but he ordered me into this tiny little crawlspace under the building. It didn’t take long at all for the wind to die down, and I got right back to my phone where people were calling in but we couldn’t call out.”
Using inner city radio, Key said she began dispatching emergency services as best she could, staying in contact with Public Works Division personnel who needed to get debris out of streets so that emergency vehicles could get through. At the same time, she needed to prioritize the seriousness of injuries to make the best use of emergency transports. Ambulances quickly became overburdened at which time she began telling emergency responders to get people to the hospital the best way possible.
“In the aftermath of it all, when you realize how seriously people are injured, you don’t have time to really think about it, you just kind of keep going and keep going and keep going,” Key said. “Adrenaline works to our advantage.”
Bob Hundley leaves patrol car; takes cover in ditch
Then patrol officer Bob Hundley also vividly remembers the day as the storm approached Paris from Bonham as he followed orders to make a first and then second run on his designated route to warn people of the approaching tornado.
“I was in the west part of town when it came back on the radio to run them again,” Hundley said. “I was about halfway through mine when I ran into the actual funnel on the ground at 19th NW and Walker. I had to leave my car and get in a ditch until it passed, and then I got back in my car and went back to work.
“We started working on finding survivors and the injured,” Hundley said, adding that many patrol cars, private cars and fire trucks that transported the injured to the hospitals because “you didn’t have 20 ambulances awaiting calls, so people did what they had to do.”
Soon afterward, Hundley said he was called to a mobile home park on the Northeast loop where the Comfort Inn is now located. There first responders located a deceased woman and young child.
“Unfortunately we had some fatalities out there,” Hundley said. “In fact, I parked my car in the driveway and went down to help in the recovery of the young mother and her child. I’ll always remember that part of it.
“I came back out and my patrol car was gone,” Hundley said. “About three or four hours later the car was found parked in the middle of Stillhouse Road with the doors open and the only thing missing out of it was a shotgun. I picked it up, and went back to work.”
Still amazed at the fact that someone would steal a patrol car in the aftermath of a tornado, Hundley said patrol officers began arresting looters right away.
“At one time we had 60 or 70 people arrested at the old police station on Bonham Street,” Hundley said. “It had maybe 20 beds in it, so it was standing room only.”
In assessing the events of the day, Hundley said Boots made the right call in ordering patrol officers, firefighters and ambulance personnel to run their designated routes, even for the second time.
“I am just glad we had as much early warning time as we had about the system moving our way because more people were aware of the possibility of a tornado that day, so when it actually came we had a plan in place that possibly saved a lot of lives.
In addition to early warnings by the National Weather Service of the approaching storm, Hundley said then Department of Public Safety Trooper Sgt. John Hanna just happened to be coming back from Bonham when he saw the storm and began tracking it. Hanna had been in Bonham doing paperwork and was headed back to Paris.
“I still credit Sgt. Hanna for the real advanced warning,” Hundley said. “He heard about the tornado near Bonham, and he spotted the system and radioed ahead that it was coming our way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.