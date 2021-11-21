CLARKSVILLE - The downtown square was smokefree as health-care workers handed out brochures, hot dogs and snacks, and talked about the reasons why people should give up cigarettes Thursday during the Great American Smokeout.
Mindy Robertson, with the East Texas Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, was there giving people all the reasons quitting smoking is a good idea.
“I am telling people about the Quit Line. It will help them with smoking cessation,” she said.
The number is 877-937-7848, or 877-YES-QUIT.
She also was allowing people who might have expired or leftover prescription drugs around the house know about the Deterra bag, which is a drug deactivation tool.
“It is to dispose of old prescription drugs so people won’t have them laying around the house for grandkids to get into,” she said. “You put the unneeded drugs in the bag, shake it up and dispose of it.”
Using the bag keeps the drugs from being used in unintended ways and is safe for the environment, she said.
As for quitting smoking, that’s a wise choice physically and monetarily, she said.
“People should set goals they can achieve to make themselves healthier,” Robinson said.
“We are here to support the event, and we do service clients who have ill effects from smoking,” said Diane Walker, who along with Karley Hoskins was handing out brochures about Infinity Home Health Services.
Ruth Brown, administrator of Focused Care in Clarksville, was there to tell of the benefits of a healthy lifestyle now for a better quality of life in the later years.
Dana Jean of the Texas Department of State Health Service had a display showing the ill effects of vaping, which she said is not an alternative to regular cigarettes.
“Vaping exposes users to a variety of chemicals such as nicotine,” she said. “People have put opioids in them. Vaping is more harmful than regular cigarettes. It can cause popcorn lung.”
“We are here to let people know that we have a clinic right here in Clarksville,” said Kelly Whitley of Physical Therapy Clinic of Paris. “We have programs for those who have had a history of breathing disorders.”
Glenda McFadden, who works with Medicaid, said Clarksville has been participating in the Great American Smokeout since 2011.
“We believe in promoting good health by quitting smoking,” she said. “We tell pregnant women not to smoke.”
Tammy Lawing and Marthat Clement of Lennox Health Resource Center organized the event with the help of many volunteers this year as they have in the past.
“The purpose of this is to effect change and to help people quit smoking,” said Lawing of the center. “If we help just one person to quit, then we have accomplished our goal.
“The benefit is to have a better quality of life and that’s what it is all about,” she said.
Clarksville Mayor Ann Rushing dropped by to support those at the smokeout.
“It’s wonderful,” she said. “I appreciate all the health-care agencies for coming out and sharing information to improve the lives of the people of Clarksville.”
