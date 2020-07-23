A public/private partnership is in the works to solve a problem with bicycle rentals at Love Civic Center, according to Lamar County Chamber of Commerce officials.
The problem came to light recently when Chamber President Paul Allen presented budgets for Love Civic Center and the Chamber’s Visitors and Convention Center at a Paris City Council meeting.
“Of the 20 bikes purchased about 10 years ago, there are only two that are functional,” Allen said. “Two were taken to the pump track, and the tires were shot when they were brought back.”
Allen blamed the unsupervised rental kiosk that uses a lock system controlled by a cellphone app for taking a toll on bicycles.
“We have researched and found it would take from $40,000 to $80,000 to replace 10, not 20 bikes,” Allen said as he shared a plan to
refurbish bikes and partner with a local bike shop to provide manned rental centers at both the civic center and the pump track.
“When a bike is brought back, a person from the bike shop will be able to look at the bike and get it into the shop if it needs repair,” Allen said. “There are still logistics that have to be worked out, but this way when someone walks up they can rent a bike that goes on the pump track, or they can rent a bike for the trail.”
At the July 13 meeting, City Council approved a $722,000 Visitors and Convention Center Budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year, which includes a $325,000 transfer (half of a projected city hotel occupancy tax) to Love Civic Center.
“We have always been conservative with our budgets through the years, but with Covid, we will be cutting it close this year,” Allen said as he noted the coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll. “We have lost 10 events, but we are OK with events rescheduled for next year.”
The Love Civic Center operating budget is based on total income of $423,000 with expenses budgeted at $338,000, leaving a $85,000 cushion. Of the cushion, $50,000 is earmarked for capital improvements to reimburse the general fund for costs related to civic center renovation.
A $1.5 million civic center renovation project is funded by a loan payable by a 2-cent increase to the city’s hotel tax approved by voters in a May 2019 vote. The renovation budget is separate for the civic center operations budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.