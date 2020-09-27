DETROIT — The Covid-19 pandemic has robbed schools of many things — close contact, parents dropping their kids off in person, outside visitors coming in — but one Kathie Thompson didn’t see coming was the loss of substitute teachers.
Thompson is the superintendent of Detroit ISD, and although she said the school year has been going swimmingly, with no Covid-19 cases in the district so far and enhanced cleaning protocols down to a T, however, it has lost about 25% of the substitutes it would normally have.
“Many of them are retired teachers, and due to Covid, some of them are choosing not to sub this year, and I totally understand that,” she said.
Thompson said most of the district’s substitute teachers are older, and that’s a high-risk group, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many haven chosen to stay home for safety reasons. That’s left the district strapped for subs, including some veteran teachers who were well known and loved by students.
“We had a couple, two or three, that we depended on, because they were great. They were great teachers, and they still enjoyed the kids,” she said. “So they would come, some of them would sub three or four times a week, and when you lose those two or three that were your dependable subs, it really makes it hard to replace them.”
Thompson said she’s made lots of job postings on the website Indeed, and she has gotten some attention from them, but none of the candidates who have expressed interest have shown up.
“I’ve put out things on Indeed, and I get a lot of responses back as far as ‘We’re interested’ through email. But you tell them to come back, fill out an application, (do) your background check, you’ll have to get your fingerprints, and a lot of them are just not following through with that,” Thompson said.
She theorized some candidates may not want to go through the process of getting fingerprinted, but that the job is well worth it, as the district will pay anywhere from $70 to $100 per day for a substitute.
“It’s a great job, and it’s very rewarding, you spend the day and you come in and it’s not bad pay, you know, $70 a day,” Thompson said.
The superintendent wants to assure parents their students will never go without an instructor, even with the shortage of substitute teachers, but that it sometimes comes at a bit of a cost. Schools will pull paraprofessionals or teachers with a free period to fill in, but that can mess with both students’ and teachers’ schedules.
“Our classes always get covered, but we don’t want to pull those paraprofessionals away from their normal duties because they are so valuable to the education process,” Thompson said. “They have specific kids that they help with instructional needs. So when you pull them away, those kids don’t get what they needed for the day.”
And Thompson said she wouldn’t be surprised if other districts are encountering the same problem as many schools rely on older, retired teachers to fill in.
“I don’t think this is a problem that just we’re having, I think it’s kind of an area problem,” she said.
While she’s hoping the district will be able to nail down some reliable teacher subs, as well as some subs to fill in for custodial and cafeteria positions, she said Detroit ISD has to face the reality that, Covid-19 or not, these jobs are fleeting and can simply be harder to fill.
“It’s the nature of the position, that not being a permanent position, people roll in and roll out of it,” she said.
