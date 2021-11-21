Christmastime is a special time that can be made even more special by giving someone you care about a unique gift.
The Hickory Street Emporium in downtown Paris on Bonham Street is filled with all kinds of gift ideas, from collector’s items to everyday cookware.
But nestled on a shelf surrounded by more standard fare is something special. It is a litho-tin windup Hercules Ferris Wheel, and it works.
“It is an antique from the ’30s. You would be hard pressed to find another one like this in the condition it is in,” store owner Johnnie Lee said.
Another item not quite as vintage as the ferris wheel is a Mickey Mouse popcorn popper that features the popular Disney character pushing a cart that fills up with popcorn when in use.
Diamonds may be a girl’s best friend, and David House Jewelry has plenty of diamond rings, including one where diamonds play the supporting role. The star of the unique ring is a ruby, and a unique one at that. It is a brilliant deep, rich red that has no manmade enhancements and that makes it one rare stone.
David House, who owns the store, said it is the most beautiful ruby he has ever seen.
Best Kept Secret Medical Spa on Lamar Avenue near downtown has a gift that can only be experienced at its spa.
“It is the only one in Paris,” said Jacqulyn Berry, who is a skin care specialist at the spa. “It exfoliates, hydrates and leaves the skin glowing.
She added it is for all skin types and good for both men and women on Christmas shopping lists.
Speaking of one of a kind, what could be more unique than the one-of-a-kind art like the paintings found in Tresors de Paris downtown. In the store are pieces by locally known artists such as Jamie Carter and Linda Dunam Watkins.
“She (Watkins) is putting together her winter and Christmas collection that will hopefully be in the store by the end of November,” said Brittany Keys, who along with husband Brandon, runs the store that also features a variety of wines and craft beers.
Olive Paris on Main Street in downtown Paris specializes in something different. The store is filled with aged olive oils and vinegars, but at Christmastime there is something special for the season.
“We strive for the unique,” assistant store manager Adriana Hernandez said.
This year, the store has its annual Christmas in Paris candle which blends the woodsy fragrance of fir trees with a fruity touch of orange and spices it up with a cinnamon aroma.
