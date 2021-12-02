Joey McCarthy, a lifelong resident of Lamar County, has thrown his hat into the ring as a candidate for Justice of the Peace Precinct 5-2 in the Republican Primary Election on March 1.
“I believe, not only has my professional experience prepared me for the role of justice of the peace, but so has my heart for the people in our community,” McCarthy said in making an announcement. “I want to see our community thrive and to also be a driving factor behind its progress.”
McCarthy said he believes through his professional and volunteer work that he has gained valuable experience in preparing budgets, tax rates, grant writing, charity fundraising, organizing charity events and in working with adults and juveniles in both professional and casual capacities.
McCarthy holds Master Peace Officer certification and has more than 28 years of experience in law enforcement. He currently serves as a lieutenant and an investigator with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.
For the past 12 years, McCarthy has sat on Reno City Council, where he has served as mayor pro-tem for the past four years. He also is on the board and has been a member of Lamar County Meals on Wheels, Reno Fire and Rescue, Student Crime Stoppers, Breakfast Optimist and the Red River Valley Fair Association.
McCarthy enters the race against fellow Republican Lamar County Sheriff’s Office investigator Anson Amis. Gene Hobbs, who has served in the office for the past nine years, and previously as Precinct 5 constable, announced earlier he will not seek reelection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.