Fresh from more than two decades of work with the Drug Enforcement Administration, Richard Salter is ready to bring his experience in narcotics investigations to the Paris Police Department as the new chief of police.
The father of three who spent most of his life growing up in Texas and who recently retired from the DEA’s Omaha Division was chosen from a pool of more than 30 applicants after 0a rigorous interview process before City Manager Grayson Path recommended him to the City Council. A law enforcement officer at heart, Salter said he knew that once he had to retire from the DEA he wanted to find his way back to local police work, where his career in law enforcement began.
“That (DEA) career went by, it seemed like, in the blink of an eye. But when you love what you do that’s how it goes,” Salter said.
A man with humble beginnings, Salter said he went straight from high school graduation to an offshore oil rig to earn enough to pay his way through college. The work was tough, he said, but it taught him the value of a dollar. When the oil business started to go downhill in the mid-1980s, Salter said, he had to pivot his career and fate brought him to a job application to be a campus police officer at the University of Texas at San Antonio, where he went to school.
After watching the pool of candidates steadily dwindle, Salter was chosen for a job along with another applicant who became a lifelong friend, and he didn’t look back. After working in community policing for several years, he accepted the job with the DEA and found that the work suited him. Working undercover came with its own set of threats, but Salter said he was drawn to the job.
“A narcotics officer is a different animal … I don’t know if it’s an adrenaline deal, but you lose everything that gives you power as a cop — at least that appearance, right? You lose the uniform, you lose the car, you lose all that. So it’s much more of a mental thing between you and your adversaries,” Salter said. “You’re in an undercover role, and it’s making someone do what you want them to do, and make them think it’s their idea. And that’s kind of the art of undercover work. And there’s a lot more danger to working undercover. And that’s probably why I
liked it.”
While he’ll be donning a uniform again to take the helm at the Paris Police Department, Salter said the tactics he learned along the way at the DEA are versatile and have helped him successfully lead campaigns that weren’t related to drugs at all.
“Investigations are investigations, and the same tactics you use to work narcotics investigations you use to solve murders and use to solve robberies,” he said of the toolbox of skills he’s built over his years in law enforcement.
During his introduction to the City Council, Salter received some pushback from council members who expressed concern about the gusto with which he talked about drug enforcement.
“You talked a lot about drugs, drugs, drugs and gangs and the Mexican Mafia and all that type of stuff,” councilor Gary Savage said at the meeting last week, referencing Salter’s interview. “Things that didn’t really apply to Paris. It just hit me wrong about what Paris needs considering the racial divide all over the country, and Paris, Texas, is no exception. I just didn’t see the community relation side.”
Salter said council members may have misinterpreted his intentions regarding drug enforcement, saying he wants to go after mid-level distributors rather than users, who he said should be directed toward treatment, not the criminal justice system.
He added that he believes “there’s not systemic racism in police work” and said statistics about disproportionate arrests and incidents of brutality against people of color are often cited, but don’t reflect his experience in law enforcement. By their mid-20s, Black Americans have 235% greater odds of being arrested for a drug-related offense than white Americans, according to the Crime & Justice
Research Alliance.
“Police do not — whether it’s a federal level or a local level, and I know the numbers come out, and people are always quoting those numbers, right — police officers don’t target their cases based on skin color,” Salter said.
He said he often views race relations through the lens of one of his son’s relationships. His son has a Black girlfriend and the two families are tight knit, so Salter said he wished the public had a better perspective on his personal relationships, and those that other officers have, before questioning policing and how it relates to race.
“I would love to get, especially with the racial kind of things that were being tossed around in these interviews, I would’ve loved to have brought in some of my cousins and (my son’s girlfriend’s) family, because they would not stand — they would have got up and defended me in a heartbeat,” Salter said.
During his first months in his role, Salter said his main goal is to get acquainted with the department and the community by going on ride alongs with his officers, making his presence known in local schools and meeting with business owners, church leaders and other stakeholders. He said opening up conversations about drug use with children when they’re young can prevent problems down the line, saying he believes many crimes are connected back to drugs.
Most of all, though, Salter said he’s excited to get back to working as a police officer on the ground in a community after years with the DEA. He said especially in a smaller community like Paris, he feels police officers can have a positive impact and really get to know the public they serve.
“You have an opportunity to do something to help somebody every day,” he said.
