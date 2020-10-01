While just about everything looks a little different this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Paris Church of God isn’t letting that get in the way of safely celebrating 103 years in the Paris community. Senior pastor Douglas Holt said the church will be hosting its annual “Homecoming” celebration Sunday, where current and former worshippers come together to celebrate the history of the church and the community that makes it what it is.
“It’s an event where we just recognize the fact that we have been serving the Paris and Lamar County community for over 100 years,” Holt said.
The church was founded in 1917 and used to be out near the J. Skinner plant off of the Loop. Holt said in 1930, it moved to its current location where worshippers have attended services for years. The Homecoming is a time when anyone involved with the church can reunite.
“It’s a time when we get together with members that have moved off or have been called to other places in ministry, and we’re able to assemble back together and reminisce, and then have just a type of corporate worship.”
This year, the celebration will feature national evangelist Rick Lairsey, who will deliver two services, one at 10:30 a.m. and the other at 6 p.m. Holt will be moderating and his wife, Sandy, who is also the music director, has put together two programs for attendees. The celebration usually features a series of events, but Holt said the church was cognizant of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis and made adjustments accordingly to keep people safe.
“This year, we’ve just kind of downplayed it a little bit …” he said. “We haven’t gone as extravagant with all that we usually do because of the pandemic. We felt like we just needed to observe what the city and the CDC would have us to do … A lot of times we’d have an afternoon service, we’d have afternoon lunch, we’d have an afternoon activity, we would have an outdoor activity for the kids, but we’ve kind of scaled it back for the simple fact of trying to be compliant.”
Scaled back or not, Holt said the Homecoming is more important than ever as the Paris community and the world are going through unprecedented strife. He wants those who come to recognize the power of unity, even in the face of adversity.
“The message that we want to send is that no matter what we face, no matter what we go through as a community, we can still be community strong through the help of God,” Holt said. “And in 103 years, there’s been a lot of things that we’ve experienced over those years in our community and even in our country, but we can still be strong with our faith in God going forward, knowing that people’s lives can be touched, people’s lives can be changed, and I hope that when people attend those two services, that they will be inspired to make a difference.”
The Homecoming celebration will be hosted at the Paris Church of God, 1400 Bonham St, on Sunday, starting at 10:30 a.m. It will also be streamed live on Facebook for those who cannot attend in person.
