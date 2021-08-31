An intergenerational adventure takes place the last Saturday of August each year when the Bug Tussle Trek winds its way on the backroads from Farmersville in Collin County to Paris.
With third generation travelers now in their midst, the traveling antique car show passes south of Bonham through Bug Tussle, where 53 years ago the first group of Dallasites stopped to rest their cars and grab a Moon Pie and an RC Cola on what is normally the hottest day of the year as determined in 1968 by The Farmers Almanac.
Although the old general store remains just a shell, and the population of the city has dwindled to maybe three or four residents, the group stops there each year for refreshments while the Bug Tussle Cheerleaders lead the group in some crazy cheers to celebrate the stop their elders made so many years ago.
“It’s a rite of passage to become a cheerleader,” Nichole Gambulos said Saturday afternoon from the hospitality room at The Holiday Inn Express where about 150 travelers gathered to spend the night after a banquet at Heritage Hall. “I have not gotten to be a cheerleader yet, but my mother-in-law is.”
She spoke about Sandy Gambulos, one of the original Bug Tussle travelers, her father-in-law, 93-year-old Charlie Hernandez, her husband, Charlie Hernandez Jr., who made his first trip 43 years ago in utero, her son, 4-year old Charles Hernandez II, and her father, Warren Waggoner.
“There are several third generation trekkers on this trip,” Nicole Gambulos said about the more than 150 people who made this year’s pilgrimage in 83 antique cars, some as old as a 1931 Chevrolet and a 1939 Buick. “Families enjoy the outing, and many invite their friends to join them, so we always have newcomers.”
Traveling with her father, Nicole Gambulos met her husband on the trek in 2014, and they were married a week before the 2015 trip. He serves as wagonmaster, and she takes care of most of the arrangements and a souvenir booklet with directions from one town to another, the menus along the way and a mention of points of interest in towns where they stop.
This year’s stops included a morning stop in Bonham to see the remodeled courthouse, Bug Tussle for cheers, Honey Grove for a catered lunch and Paris for a tour of the Lamar County Historical Museum before a banquet at Heritage Hall. The group headed back early Sunday morning through Ladonia where they were treated to watermelon before returning to Farmersville for brunch at the city’s civic center.
