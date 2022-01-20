BOGATA — After more than four hours of interviewing superintendent candidates and discussions during an executive session Wednesday night, Tiffany Mabe, Rivercrest ISD’s business manager, emerged as the lone finalist for the superintendent’s job at the district.
Mabe has been with the district for 17½ years, starting out there as a counselor and testing coordinator before returning as business manager after about a 10-year absence with stints at Fairhaven and the Region 8 Education Service Center.
The Board of Trustees interviewed two candidates for the position during the executive session in the district’s boardroom at the junior high school.
The position came open last month when Superintendent Stanley Jessee told the board he would resign at the end of the current school year in May. Jessee has been with the district since 2013.
Both he and Mabe are graduates of the Bogata school system.
Mabe, who has a master’s degree from Texas A&M-Commerce, will remain the lone finalist for 21 days per state law, then the school board can vote to name her as the new superintendent.
In other business, after Jessee told trustees how the Marvin Nichols Reservoir would impact the district’s finances and hinder planning for the future, the board voted to pass a resolution opposing building the man-made lake at Wednesday night’s meeting in the boardroom.
“It would physically cut the district in half,” he said, showing trustees a map of all the district land that would be underwater. “All that land would be taken off the tax rolls. Almost half of that reservoir will be in the Rivercrest district.
“State funding would also be lost because families would be displaced,” he said. “People will move.”
Even the uncertainty of the lake whether it will or won’t be built is a major hindrance.
“That makes it hard to make long-term plans,” Jessee said. “I feel that Marvin Nichols is not in Rivercrest’s best interest.”
One member of the public also spoke.
Gary Cheatwood, of the Sulphur River Basin Authority, agreed with Jessee’s assessment.
“To me it’s going to be a mess. I don’t see any good for us in Red River County,” he said.
Jessee also reported that school attendance was on the upswing after the district had to close school Thursday and Friday of the past week due to Covid-19 absences of both teachers and students.
“Out attendance to 88% which is not great, but it is better than it was when we closed,” Jessee said. “It is a wave we are going through. We are going to do everything we can to ride it out.”
