BONHAM - The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court will host a public hear- ing regarding changes to text in the Bois d’Arc Lake Zoning Regulations
delay from the materials manufacturer, the City of Paris has received the stop signs needed for the implementation of the 90-day STOP, LOOK AND BE SAFE traffic study,” Bedford said.
Existing traffic signals will be changed to flash- ing red, and stop signs will be installed begin- ning at 8th Street SE and Lamar Avenue for west-
regarding enforcement protocol, wrecking/salvage yards and masonry when it meets at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St. The meeting will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 814 3382 6606.
Commissioners will meet in regular session at 9 a.m. to tackle an agenda that includes an Indigent Healthcare report; amend- ments to the lake zoning regulations, and county auditor December and Precinct 3 justice of the peace income reports.
Also on the agenda is possible action to set a pub- lic hearing for 8:50 a.m. Feb. 8 for comments on a change in zoning applica- tion, possible action to buy 22 boxes of nitrile gloves for the county’s volunteer fire departments using CARES Act funds, and possible action to hire Auctioneer Express to auction vehicles and equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.