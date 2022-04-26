Crockett Intermediate School recently held a mini science camp for their 5th grade students.
The day camp gave students time to rotate between the following nine stations:
Force & Motion: Tug of War/Parachute;
Matter: Making Ice Cream;
Ecosystem Review: Scavenger Hunt;
Animal Adaptations: Busy Beaks;
Thermal Energy: S’mores;
Density: Sink or Float;
Light Reflection and Refraction;
Laser Bullseye; and,
Rotation/Revolution.
“This science camp gave our students a chance to explore concepts/skills they have learned this year in a more hands-on, real-life, engaging way,” stated Crockett Science Coach Stephanie Staggs. This camp was designed to help their students get ready for the upcoming STAAR Science test that they will be taking on May 17.
