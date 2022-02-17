DETROIT – Bikers and hikers will now have a place to rest their weary legs along the Northeast Texas Trail in Detroit thanks to Scout Joseph Silva.
Silva is trying to become an Eagle Scout, and for his project he decided to build a rest stop and minor repair station in the portion of the trail near CJ’s Cafe.
“I talked to bikers along the trail and people like to stop at CJ’s but there was nowhere to park their bikes,” Silva said. “There is really no rest stop between Blossom and Detroit. I just thought this would be a nice place to have one.”
The station is around 10 feet from the trail and has a bike rack, bench and a repair station placed side by side on a gravel bed.
“I hope people will see it and use it, and then add more to it,” Silva said.
Detroit secretary Tami Nix agreed and told Silva there was a water meter nearby that someone could add a water fountain to at some point.
Silva had wanted to go to the Detroit City Council to present his proposal during the council’s January meeting. But he was ill the night of Jan. 18, so his mom, Kelly McCorkmick, told the council about his plan. The council gave its backing.
“I think it is cool,” Councilwoman Terrie Shelby said.
“I think it is an awesome idea,” Councilwoman Lori Melton said. “It will help him and the city, too.”
So, on a cold February morning, Silva, his mom, his Scoutmaster, his project manager and helpers from Boy Scout troops No, 2, No. 11 and No. 1809 gathered to build the station.
“I thought it was supposed to be warmer today,” said McCorkmick as the group worked on the project. “I got up this morning and it was snowing.”
“It was snowing when we got here, too,” Silva said.
The group worked from around 8 a.m. until about 4 p.m. on that Saturday with temperatures staying in the 30s.
They almost completed the work, but went back Sunday to add some final touches to what Silva hopes will clear his way to the Eagle Scout rank.
He got into Scouting relatively late.
“I started in Boy Scouts when I was 16,” he said.
He has fast-tracked in through the Scout, Tenderfoot, First Class, Second Class, Star and Life ranks, and is now on the verge of his Eagle rank.
Normally it takes four to six years to work one’s way through all the ranks, but some can do it quicker, he said.
Now at 18, he earned all the ranks leading up to Eagle in two years.
“It is hard, but not impossible,” he said.
Now that the project is complete, Silva will put in an application to meet with the Eagle Scout Approval Board, where he will explain how he used his leadership skills to direct his project to completion.
Then he will await the board member’s decision to see if he gets the high rank.
“What they will look at is the planning, developing and executing the Eagle Scout project,” said Silva’s Scoutmaster Mike Taylor. “However, the main element is leadership.
“He leads the project,” Taylor said. “It is teaching him how to lead as he is the one who told others what to do on it.”
Jackson Little, who is Silva’s assistant scoutmaster and served as the project manager, said Silva gets all the credit for coming up with the project, creating a plan to carry it out and then seeing it through.
“He came up with the idea and had a plan,” Little said, “All he needed from me was some tips on how to accomplish his goal. He had a goal and he accomplished it.”
Detroit Mayor Kenneth Snodgrass is proud of the finished work.
“It will be helpful to the people who ride the trail,” he said. “So it is a good thing.”
