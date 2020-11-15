When Bridget Hayes couldn’t find the cute clothes she wanted to dress her three-year-old daughter Adalynn in, she took matters into her own hands. Where most would’ve been scared away from opening a business during a pandemic, Hayes powered through, cutting the ribbon on her shop inside Mustard Seeds Boutique in downtown Paris, Short & Sassy Boutique.
“It was scary,” Hayes said. “I took a leap of faith and I have a huge support system. So, I did it and here I am.”
Hayes said her daughter, Adalynn, was the inspiration behind becoming a vendor. She wanted to be able to dress up her young one in stylish outfits, but couldn’t seem to find clothes that were up to snuff.
“I have a three-year-old and that’s where the ‘Short & Sassy’ came from,” Hayes said. “I’ve always been into fashion and I love to, as I say, ‘decorate children’ and I just love to dress her up and make her cute and trendy. So I decided that there wasn’t my type of dress up stores around here, so I wanted to bring my tastes and styles up here for children.”
Hayes offers children’s clothes that have flair and matched sets that have coordinated prints or colors to give kids a put-together look that’s budget-friendly. She said most customers can get a complete outfit for around $26 dollars.
“I offer trendy, affordable (clothes) and I do a lot of the children’s bell bottoms and then I do the custom T-shirts to match a lot of the different things,” Hayes said. “I’ve got like the little fur vests and different kinds of sneakers and any type of bow that you can probably think of. Like if you found the outfit at home, you don’t have a bow to match that, you can guarantee to find one to match it at Short & Sassy.”
A fashionista herself, Hayes said she also offers help for customers who need style guidance to find the right outfit for their kid, and said that the community’s response to her new endeavor has been overwhelmingly positive.
“It has been very busy. I’m very blessed with the amount of customers that I have in town and I have a lot of online, out of town sales as well,” Hayes said.
Her eventual goal is to expand and open up a warehouse to distribute trendy kids clothing to other businesses, but she said for now, she’s thankful to the owner of Mustard Seeds, Angie McLemore, for giving her the opportunity to grow.
“I’m thankful for Angie just for her believing that this could be great and letting me (use) a part of her store to bring my vision to life has been amazing,” Hayes said.
