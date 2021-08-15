Campbell Soup Co. is the winner of the Mayor’s August Yard of the Month award in the Industrial Division and Guarantee Bank & Trust of the Commercial Division award as announced last week.
Bill and Becky Roden, 2707 Bonham St., received Yard of the Month recognition for the southwest quadrant of the city, Alfred Lewis, 2080 W. Graham St,. for the northwest quadrant, Nicole Booth, 2306 Hubbard, the southeast and Pedro Sandoval, 359 27th St. NE, the northeast. Leslie Collard, 4215 Sunrise St., received the Rehab Award.
