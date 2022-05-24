The cost to fill up your vehicle continued to climb this past week, with average gasoline prices jumping roughly 13.9 cents per gallon in Texas over the last week.
On Monday, the statewide average was $4.27 per gallon, according to a GasBuddy survey of over 13,000 gas stations. The average stands about 51 cents higher it was a month ago and $1.52 more than it was at this point last year.
GasBuddy shows that gas prices in Lamar County range from $4.17 per gallon to $4.39.
“Gasoline prices surged over the last week to new record highs, but have finally started to slow their rise with diesel also finally cooling off,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With more Americans planning to hit the road for Memorial Day this year compared to last, prices will be over $1.50 per gallon higher than last year. Though, prices are appearing to slow down, for now. While the coast isn’t clear yet, and prices will be at their highest Memorial Day level ever, I’m hopeful that we could avoid a dreaded national average of $5 per gallon this year. Whether or not we’re able to depends on Americans cutting demand in the face of sky high prices.”
