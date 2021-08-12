Less than 0.5% of students who take the ACT earn the coveted score of 36, but Paris High School senior Adam Hartman proved his mettle and made it to the top.
In the U.S. high school graduating Class of 2020, only 5,579 out of nearly 1.67 million students who took the college admission test earned a composite score of 36. The achievement came after a lot of hard work, Hartman said.
“It definitely did take a lot of hard work. Studying what you’ve been preparing for with your schoolwork, I think that plays a part in the process. It takes a lot of studying just for the test. So I spent a lot of time, especially the summer before my junior year studying for the test,” Hartman said.
He used some ACT textbooks and a platform called ACT Cram to train for the test. For another looking to score highly as well, Hartman said to start studying early.
“I would say start studying early. Work hard on your schoolwork and start studying for the test early. It did really help to start studying before my junior year — I studied a lot that summer. It’s not studying the week before or the night before,” he said.
Seeing that 36 came as a surprise to Hartman.
“I was really happy and really surprised to have gotten that at all. Like I said, I had gotten a 34 on my first test, and I really wasn’t expecting anything higher. I mean, I know I put a lot of time into it, but it really surprised me,” he said.
Besides the ACT, Hartman also enjoys cross country and track. Also a member of Phi Theta Kappa, the honor society of the two-year college, he has taken dual credit classes through Paris Junior College for college credit. The credits will help him get a leg up at the college of his choice. Hartman participates in multiple extracurricular organizations including UIL activities, Future Problem Solving, Spanish Club and the student council. He is also on an Engineering, Robotics and Esports team.
With his scores and extracurriculars, Hartman could have his pick of almost any school, but he is waiting to see what scholarship opportunities become available to him. University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University are both on his list.
Though he is currently undecided on choice of major, he has a lot of ideas to choose from.
“I haven’t decided what I want to do yet. I’ve thought about doing something in a science field. Biology, chemistry, things like that. I’ve been thinking about engineering as well. I’ve also thought about minoring in business. It’d be cool to run a business in a science field,” Hartman said.
