There is no one thing that I can say is my favorite thing.
There are just so many things out there and I like a lot of them.
But, I will tell you what. You would have to drive a long way to find someone who loves car shows anywhere near as much as I do.
How many people do you know would drive all the way from Longview, Texas to Pierre, South Dakota to see a car show.
I’ll wager not too many.
OK, so I didn’t drive all those 1,101 miles just to go see a car.
I just got lucky.
On the day I arrived in the capital of South Dakota, I headed over to the state Capitol and what did I find but the grounds covered in spectacular vehicles, many of them in showroom condition.
There were some custom restorations, but I prefer the factory-fresh restorations.
One of my favorites was a red ‘55 T-bird that the fellow had restored to its almost original beauty. He had to put in a 1957 steering wheel, I believe that is what he told me, because the car didn’t have one when he got it to return it to its former glory.
It was a bright cherry red and just as sweet as those fruits ever thought about being. It did not hurt one bit that it was a convertible, a hardtop convertible at that. But you had to manually remove the top and leave it in the garage, if you had one. If you didn’t, you would have to haul it into the house. Ford did have a hardtop convertible with a folding retractable roof, but it wasn’t on this T-bird.
I could just see me behind the wheel, cruising down the highway heading for the beach.
What a car.
Over the years, I have gone to any number of car shows and auto museums.
I had planned in 2020 to head up to Indiana and Michigan on a car museum road trip.
I had a route all planned out to see the Studebaker National Museum in South Bend, Indiana and the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum in Auburn, Indiana.
The Duesenberg was absolutely the finest, most exquisite automobile ever dreamed up by mortal man.
We can thank Duesenberg for that once often exclaimed, “It’s a doozy.”
And it was. It was the most luxurious American car back in the day when there were several more makes of luxurious American automobiles than there are now.
It was a superbly crafted vehicle that turned heads and took great chunks out of wallets.
But a bad economy did in the expensive car and it went the way of the dinosaur.
I was also going to go the the huge Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Grove, Michigan and see some friends, too.
But the virus whose name I dare not speak put an end to those plans.
I do plan to take a road trip west over the Horton Classic Cars in Nocona some time in June.
I heard that place has some beauts on display. There is a 49 Buick Roadmaster that is just that, a master of the road. That car was one of the rulers back in the days when you knew what car was coming just by the look of it. You didn’t have to wait until the auto got close enough to you so you could read the nameplate. It will be in with the Buick Collection.
There are also collections of Cadillacs, Lincolns, trucks and some more of those really stylin’ cars of the ‘50s.
Oh, and you can’t forget the Corvettes. I heard there are loads of them in Nocona.
But before that trip I will get a taste of car show pleasure when the Northeast Texas 14th Annual Classic Car Show revs up at the Love Civic Center grounds June 11.
There will be classes for cars, both original and modified; trucks; and specialty.
It is sponsored by the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial Museum so the proceeds will go to a good cause.
A car show is a great way to spend some time looking at beautiful machines and hear the cars’ stories from those who restored them.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
