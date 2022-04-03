Experts estimate that for every pint of blood that is donated, three lives are saved. On Thursday, Carter Bloodcare recognized the blood donors throughout Lamar County who helped save countless lives in 2021 with its annual blood donor appreciation dinner.
“The work blood donors do is hugely important,” said Kandy Flores, Carter Bloodcare special programs coordinator. “Blood is something that can’t be made, so if people aren’t donating blood, platelets, (or) plasma, there’s no other way to get help to the patients who need it.
“There’s always a demand for blood, especially with our population always growing.”
Recognized at the ceremony were a number of local blood donors who have donated a significant amount last year, including Paul Bayer, who donated 87 gallons.
Bayer said he donated blood 24 times last year, going twice a month.
“That’s about the most you can go before they kick you out,” he said with a laugh.
“I started giving blood in 1959, and have been doing it ever since,” Bayer said. “When you see pictures of the kids suffering from cancer and things like that, that’s why I do it.”
On an average day, roughly 50 local residents give blood at the Carter Bloodcare office in Paris, Vice President of Regional Operations BJ Smith said. That number waned in 2020m, as did most things, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Smith said 2021’s number indicated a return towards nearly where they were pre-pandemic,
The Carter Bloodcare office in Paris, located at 3305 NE Loop 286, is open each day of the business week except Wednesday, and is also closed on the weekend. Smith added that they would be looking to expand its hours to be open five days a week.
“We think it’s important to honor y’all and everything you do for us,” Smith told the donors in attendance. “I see firsthand the impact of your lifesaving donations and what they do for the patients so they can have another birthday and families can have another Christmas together.”
