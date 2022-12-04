An addition to the North Lamar High School band hall and fine arts facility approved by voters in 2021 during a $51.55 million bond election will cost an additional $1 million to provide a tornado shelter for the school population as required by City of Paris ordinance.
First projected at a cost of $4.2 million, the new addition, which also includes turning the existing band hall into a black box theater for performing arts and additional practice and storage rooms, will now cost $5,306,553 because of the additional costs of tornado shelter construction.
North Lamar ISD trustees approved the guaranteed price as presented at an early Thursday morning meeting by Cory Wood of contract manager Harrison, Walker & Harper.
“We have worked with the architects and our subcontractors to hold the price down as much as possible after learning about the tornado shelter requirement, and we’re not cutting anything out of the original plans,” Wood said.
The scope of work as presented includes construction of a 8,068 square-foot band facility addition that is storm rated to serve as the high school storm shelter. The project also includes the renovation of 5,079 square-foot of existing band hall into a new black box area as well as site work, utilities, paving and landscaping as directed in drawings provided by Parkhill Architects.
Noting that updated building codes require any new school construction to include a tornado shelter, Superintendent Kelli Stewart acknowledged the storm shelter has added an additional cost to the project.
“However, the safety of our students and staff is our number one priority,” Stewart said.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.