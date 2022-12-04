North Lamar Logo

An addition to the North Lamar High School band hall and fine arts facility approved by voters in 2021 during a $51.55 million bond election will cost an additional $1 million to provide a tornado shelter for the school population as required by City of Paris ordinance.

First projected at a cost of $4.2 million, the new addition, which also includes turning the existing band hall into a black box theater for performing arts and additional practice and storage rooms, will now cost $5,306,553 because of the additional costs of tornado shelter construction.

