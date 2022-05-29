The annual Memorial Day service hosted by the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial Museum will return to Paris at 11 a.m. Monday in the Love Civic Center pavilion.
The event will open with the posting of the colors by Paris Boy Scout Troop 2, then retired Col. Allen West will speak on the meaning of Memorial Day.
The group will then recognize the service members present, playing their anthem and asking them to stand when their anthem is played. West has not spoken for the event before.
“He is an excellent speaker. He is retired military — an Iraq war veteran. And he just seemed like a really really good fit for us and what we project with the veterans memorial,” Vice Chairman of the Museum Johnny Williams said. Immediately following the memorial, guests will be invited to progress to the nearby Museum for a wreath-laying by the Veterans Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, the American Legion and the board of directors for the veterans memorial museum will lay a wreath in remembrance. The group will also play taps and raise the flag to full staff again.
“It’s an event that matters to every one of us. Not because we are veterans. We have our own day in the fall. Memorial Day is the day to recognize and remember those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country during wartime so that we have the freedoms that we have today,” Williams added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.