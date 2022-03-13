Chisum High School presented its artsy side Thursday night when the school’s art students displayed their work in the foyer of the Performing Arts Center at the VASE Art Show.
The exhibit was a welcomed “live break” from all the Covid-caused virtual events of the past two years, Mario Munguia, the high school’s art instructor, said.
“This is our first live art show since the pandemic,” he said. “The exhibit is important as an advocacy of art, and for the students it is an opportunity to present their hard work to the community.”
Attendees were impressed with the wide range of artwork presented, they said.
“Incredible artwork,” Lena Spencer, art instructor at Paris Junior College, said. “I love to see that they are so actively engaged in competitions. Mr. Munguia has done a wonderful job with the students.”
Carolyn Patterson, who is president of the Paris Area Art Alliance, was also impressed with the showing.
“Phenomenal work. The number of VASE medals is a wonderful way to represent Northeast Texas,” she said of all the Visual Art Scholastic Event awarded pieces on display. “Mario is a very energetic instructor and very supportive of students. Chisum and Lamar County are privileged to have him in our area.”
Students were excited, too, and a bit nervous, over their live showing.
“It’s a weird feeling,” award-winning sophomore Adamaris Jimenez said. “But I will have family here to say they like it.”
Jimenez, who is headed for a national competition, said she doodles a lot. In fact, one of her works on display at the show called “El Sueno de Valentina” owes its creation to doodling, she said.
“I got my sketches and just molded what I was thinking in the sketches into my art work,” she said.
Senior Bri Thompson, who is going to state with her “Contained Contamination,” said her piece is about mental health.
“You are always going to have all these terrible thoughts come toward you,” she said of her color pencil art piece. “But you should always follow what your heart says.”
Thompson said she finds art a way to relax.
“If I am stressed out, I’ll start drawing because it helps me focus on something other than my stress,” she said.
Linda Castro, of Honey Grove, was admiring a piece called “Shattered Reflections,” and offered her interpretation of the work.
“I am sure she had a certain point of view when she did it, but others will think different things,” she said.
The work shows several completed portraits surrounding a girl looking into a shattered mirror giving her a disfigured appearance.
“To me it looks like she has lost a part of herself,” she said. “She has no hand. She may have lost it when her hand hit the glass.”
Senior Kristen Parson has been involved in the art world since she was a small child and that early training paid off as she lettered in art her freshman year.
“It is a way to express myself,” she said.
Her work in the show, a painting called “Bumblebee,” depicts one of the cows her family owns.
“We have cows at home and one of them is Bumblebee,” she said. “My 4-year-old cousin named it and I don’t know why. That is just what he named it.”
She said art will always be part of her life.
“I will keep up with art as a hobby,” she said. “I find it relaxing.”
Junior Nicky Teichroeb got his interest in art from seeing his older sister do well in it.
“My sisters have always been really good at it, so I thought I would try my hand at it, too,” he said. “Ceramics are my specialty.”
A large group collaboration, called “Cardboard Metropolis,” was near the entrance to the exhibit and drew a lot of attention.
“I have a lot of favorite pieces, but this one (Cardboard Metropolis) makes me want to go to an amusement park,” said Yesica Munguio, who is the art teacher’s sister. “It screams amusement park.”
In addition to the display of artwork, Munguio also presented a slide show in the auditorium that highlighted the art season’s competitions and activities. The season winners, who were present, got the opportunity to parade across the stage to the applause of those in the audience.
