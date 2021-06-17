A murder indictment tops Lamar County Grand Jury true bills for June, according to an announcement by District Clerk Shawntel Golden.
Patrick Earl O’Neal, 37, of Paris, is indicted for first degree murder in the death of 42-year-old Anthony Dewayne Masses of Blossom in a shooting that took place April 2 in the 2900 block of 19th St. NW, according to newspaper records. Those indicted remain innocent until proven guilty by a jury of their peers or the defendant makes a confession of guilt before a judge.
Other June indictments include the following.
Brian Keith Akers, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Joshua Ray Allen, possession with intent to deliver between 4-200 grams.
Hallie Jo Alston, possession with intent to deliver 4-200 grams; forgery of a government instrument/money/security.
Jamauris Bell, theft of firearm.
Cody Brentson Birdwell, possession with intent to deliver 4-400 grams ;forgery of government instrument/money/security.
Charles Weston Brashier, possession of controlled substance, 1-4 grams.
John Quinton Bybee, possession of controlled substance, 4-200 grams, habitual offender.
Curtis Troy Crowsey, possession with intent to deliver 4-200 grams.
Felicia Shanea Cuba, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Clay Cole Davoust, two indictments (1) burglary of a habitat; aggravated assault with deadly weapon, and (2) possession of controlled substance, 4-200 grams.
Misty Von Decker, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Jack Douglas Dennis, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram, habitual offender.
Billy Hugh Doyle, possession with intent to deliver 4-200 grams, habitual offender.
Trivel Andrew Dunwood Jr., possession of controlled substance, 1-4 grams.
Olivia Nicole Fernandez, driving while intoxicated, third of more offense.
Brandy Wayne Flowers, possession of controlled substance, 4-200 grams.
Quentin Fountain, theft of firearm.
Juanita Petra Garcia, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Anthony Keith Good, possession of controlled substance, 1-4 grams.
Jessica Kaye Hale, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram, repeat offender.
Stormy Dawn Hammonds, hinder/apprehension/prosecution of known felon, repeat offender.
Dayton Henry, theft between $2,500-$30,000.
Tony Ray House, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
James Ronald Lamb, aggravated assault with deadly weapon; tamper with witness.
Shane William Michel, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Donisha Rene Milton, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Mohammad Rahman, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Cory Lane Roberts, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Austin Cole Rogers, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Jermie Todd Sanford, assault on peace officer/judge.
Donny Mac Thomas, possession with intent to deliver, 1-4 grams.
Alyssa Haley Thoms, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Tyler Gage Watson, evading arrest with vehicle, deadly weapon.
Rashad Wilson, theft of firearm.
William Joseph York, possession of controlled substance, 1-4 grams, repeat offender.
Scottie William Young, criminal mischief, from $1,500-$30,000, repeat offender.
Superseding indictments:
Dickey James Everett, two indictments (1) violation of bond times two within 12 months, repeat offender; tamper with witness family violence case, repeat offender. (2) aggravated assault with deadly weapon with family violence finding, repeat offender; violation of bond for assault, stalking.
Kemonte Cantrell Gordon, evading arrest with vehicle as a deadly weapon, repeat offender.
