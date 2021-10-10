Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is sending cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $906.6 million in local sales tax allocations for October, 20.6% more than in October 2020. The allocations are based on sales made in August by businesses that report tax monthly.
Total sales tax revenue for the three months ending in September was up 17.8% compared to the same period a year ago, and 14.9% compared to 2019. Sales tax is the largest source of state funding for the state budget, accounting for 59% of all tax collections.
All but one Lamar County taxing city saw continued growth in their sales tax revenue, according to the comptroller’s data. That city, Sun Valley, saw a decrease of 14.25% for August to $3,434.30 compared to $4,005.14 in August 2020. However, Sun Valley’s year-to-date collections are up 6.18% to $40,764.27 compared to the same period last year.
Blossom’s collections for August were up 16.95% to $11,121.77, contributing to a year-to-date total of $114,033.36, which is up 6.06% compared to the same period last year. Also seeing double digit growth is Reno, which will receive $29,079.01 for August, up 12.49% over August 2020. For the year, Reno’s sales tax collections total $309,563.73, up 19.26% compared to last year.
Toco’s sales tax collections for the month total $1,836.82, up 9.27% compared to August 2020, pushing its year-to-date total to $19,586.70, up 9.71%. Roxton also saw sales tax growth, collecting $1,852 for August, up 4.77% over August 2020. For the year, Roxton’s sales tax totals $19,586.13, up 8.38%. Deport also saw continued sales tax growth with an August collection of $7,108.48, up 3.15%, for a year-to-date total of $65,856.27, up 44.99% over the same period last year.
Paris, the economic center of the region, received $824,176.54 in sales tax for August, up just 0.48% over August 2020. For the year, Paris has received more than $9.14 million in collected sales tax, up 15.18% over the same period in 2020.
Sales tax revenue for Lamar County itself also is up this month. The county received $337,190.07, up 6.34%. The year-to-date total is more than $3.74 million. That’s up 14.26% over 2020’s collections.
Among county governments, Red River County’s sales tax collections in August were up 3.34% to $32,315.52. Year-to-date sales tax revenue for the county is down 2.74%, coming in at $325,666.72. Delta County’s August sales tax revenue is down 9.23% to $9,239.6. For the year, however, the county is up 33.05% to $133,099.38. Fannin County’s sales tax revenue for the month rose, up 13.64% to $134,947.87. For the year, Fannin County’s allocations are up 20.5% to more than $1.42 million.
County seats also saw increasing sales tax revenues in August, with Clarksville’s up 16.9% to $43,613.61 this month, pushing the year-over-year comparison up 28.58% to $510,432.24 while Bonham’s monthly collection was up 7.81% to $201,221.06, for a year-over-year growth of 12.81% to more than $2.13 million. Cooper’s sales tax revenue came in 14.61% higher in the month-to-month comparison at $12,757.95. For the year, Cooper’s revenue is up 18.57% to $162,164.55.
Other local taxing communities include Bogata, which saw sales tax revenue rise for a monthly allocation of $8,981.26, up 22.12% when compared to the same month last year. The city’s year-to-date sales tax revenue is down 42.81% to $82,656.16, according to the comptroller’s data. Also in Red River County, Detroit’s collections were up a whopping 65.71% to $7,944.59 for the month. For the year, the city’s sales tax revenue is up 17.34% to $59,437.58.
In Fannin County, Honey Grove’s sales tax collections were up 25.61% to $30,100.76. Year over year, the city’s sales tax revenue is up 9.43% to $311,498.14.
In Delta County, Pecan Gap’s sales tax allocation for the period is down 31.11% to $399.11. For the year, the community’s sales tax revenue is down 8.93% to $6,678.87.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.