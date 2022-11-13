Optimum, local provider of internet, mobile, TV and phone services, has announced the opening of a new retail store in Paris, Texas, 25 19th St. SE.
The new state-of-the-art retail store offers a modern and interactive in-store experience where customers can explore the complete line of Optimum connectivity offerings, including internet, Smart WiFi 6, mobile, TV and home phone services. Customers who visit the store can also register for service, shop the latest mobile devices and accessories, pay bills, and receive assistance from a retail associate.
“On the heels of recent store openings throughout Texas, we’re thrilled to continue our retail expansion with the opening of our new store in Paris,” said Jonah Pollack, vice president of retail sales at Optimum. “This new location marks the ninth store that we’ve opened in Texas this year and further underscores our commitment to our customers throughout the state. We look forward to serving customers in Paris from this new location and providing them with a superior support and service experience.”
For more information call 866-950-3278 Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
