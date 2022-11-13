Optimum.jpg

Optimum, local provider of internet, mobile, TV and phone services, has announced the opening of a new retail store in Paris, Texas, 25 19th St. SE.

The new state-of-the-art retail store offers a modern and interactive in-store experience where customers can explore the complete line of Optimum connectivity offerings, including internet, Smart WiFi 6, mobile, TV and home phone services. Customers who visit the store can also register for service, shop the latest mobile devices and accessories, pay bills, and receive assistance from a retail associate.

