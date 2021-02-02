Pandemic-era fundraisers have looked different for just about every organization over the past year, and the changes are no different for the Children’s Advocacy Center of Paris. Thanks to some creativity and support from the community, the nonprofit is moving forward.
The organization that works to intervene in cases of child abuse usually has a fundraiser, the Sweetheart Soiree, in February. The gala, complete with fancy dresses and catering from Crawford’s Hole in the Wall, brings Parisians together for a night of festivities and philanthropy, but for executive director Rebecca Peevy, an in-person gathering wasn’t in the cards this year. So, she took to the internet.
“It’s very frustrating, because ... 2020 was a hard year. And we kept just praying and hoping that everything would start to lift and our numbers would start to go down to where we could have the soiree this year, but it just isn’t the case,” Peevy said. “And so we want everyone to be safe. We couldn’t bear to think about getting anybody sick or spreading any Covid or anything like that. So, we chose the safest route this year and just to do it online.”
Peevy and her team set up a virtual auction that will begin at 9 a.m. Feb. 12 and end at 9 p.m. Feb. 13. Through advertisements on the center’s Facebook page and website, Peevy said she’s hoping to attract bidders to some enticing auction items, pointing out a Frozen-themed Ice Princess birthday party and weekends at luxury cabins in Broken Bow, Oklahoma. Another popular item, Peevy said, is a six-month supply of bread pudding from Crawford’s Hole in the Wall.
“Bread pudding is kind of our signature dish,” owner Angela Crawford said.
Peevy said businesses like Hole in Wall and lots of others have stepped up to the plate to support the center, despite one of the toughest economic years in recent history. She said the monetary and in-kind donations the center has received for the auction blew her away.
“It’s just overwhelming because we really didn’t know what to expect coming out of 2020,” Peevy said. “And we’re still in the middle of hard times. And it’s — we recognize it’s been a very hard year for businesses and individuals and families. And so just to know that they’ve had a very tough year and they’re still wanting to sponsor, they’re still wanting to donate auction items, it’s just, yeah, it floors me. It’s overwhelming.”
Crawford said she’s specifically drawn to supporting the center because of her past involvement with it. She worked at the CAC as her first job out of college and said it holds an important place in her life.
“That particular agency has always been especially close to my heart, as well, because I truly believe in their mission and the way they accomplish their mission,” Crawford said.
In order to make a donation, visit the CAC website, cacparis.org, email rpeevy@cacparis.org or visit their Facebook page to check out all of the items up for auction.
