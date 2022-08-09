After reaching extreme highs in June, gas prices have considered to fall, both in Texas and nationally in recent weeks.
Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 15.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.50 per gallon as of Monday, according to national petroleum analysis website GasBuddy, which looked at the prices of 13,114 stations in Texas.
Prices in Texas are 74.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. Prices are still considerably more expensive than they were at this time last year, however, standing 65.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
In Lamar County, prices ranged between $3.29 per gallon and $3.48 per gallon.
Nationally, trends are similar to the statewide movement, dropping 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, now sitting at an average of $4.01 per gallon.
The national average price of diesel has declined 13.1 cents in the last week and stands at $5.14 per gallon.
“The national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as today as we see the decline in gas prices enter its eighth straight week,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “By the end of the week, one hundred thousand stations will be at $3.99 or less.
“Diesel continues to decline as well, and will likely soon fall under $5 per gallon. We’ve even seen nearly a dozen stations in low-priced states fall under $2.99, a welcome return to some lucky motorists in areas of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa. The groundwork is laid for a ninth week of decline, with areas of the West Coast soon ditching the $5 per gallon average. While I’m upbeat the drop can continue for another couple weeks, we’re starting to see some activity in the tropics, which may increase risk of potential disruption.”
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
