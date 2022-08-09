Gas Prices-3.jpg

A woman gets gas at a local gas station.

 Lora Arnold/The Paris News

After reaching extreme highs in June, gas prices have considered to fall, both in Texas and nationally in recent weeks.

Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 15.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.50 per gallon as of Monday, according to national petroleum analysis website GasBuddy, which looked at the prices of 13,114 stations in Texas.

