Several developing artists made their marks while carving into archeological history at the Valley of the Caddo Museum & Cultural Center recently.
Local artist Steve Boyce held an art/sculpture class for nine youth, ages 8 to 13, from Lamar and Delta counties. Multiple parents and grandparents watched the budding artists mold, model and carve their creations. With Boyce’s guidance the group all started to mold and carve a bird. Each student then created their own using another model or free form from their imagination. The youth took their creations home to finish details and after drying may paint to enhance their creations. Future art classes and more events will be scheduled; check the Valley of the Caddo Museum Facebook page for future events.
Fossil Day is set for Saturday at the museum, 1115 Bonham St. for kids and adults of all ages interested in archeology, fossils, native American artifacts such as arrowheads and fun. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own fossils, arrowheads and favorite rocks to the museum. Dr. Jack Brown, director of science at PJC, and Lee Green, Texas Historical Archeological Steward, will be on site to help identify and date the items. There will be multiple activities for kids, a photo booth, refreshments, giveaways and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.