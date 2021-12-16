DETROIT — City Secretary Tami Nix told the Detroit City Council the city had received a notice from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality at Tuesday night’s meeting of the group.
“It was just a paperwork thing,” she said. “They gave us a rundown on what it was we needed to do. The is no warning, no fine”
Nix told the council it was a misunderstanding between a city employee and the commission.
“We just weren’t running the test as often as we should,” she said. “We should have been running a test once a week, but we were running once a month, but now we know.”
Now that the misunderstanding has been cleared up, Nix said the test would be done weekly as part of the clarification from the commission.
“We just needed to get on the proper schedule,” she said. “We have to send them a compliance plan.”
The council members also decided to go ahead and buy a ¾-ton pickup to meet planned needs, she said.
The council has plans to one day buy a mini-excavator that would need to be hauled from site to site on a trailer.
Nix sought bids on a new truck and found the cost is $7,800 more than it was last year. Adding a bed with service panels would add another $12,000 to the already higher base price for a new pickup.
Nix found out that Jerry Madewell Welding could add a used service bed to the new truck for $7,000, saving the city $5,000.
She also reported that this month’s sales tax allotment to the Detroit Economic Development Corps is $2,908.73, making the economic group’s sales tax total intake since September $11,179.49.
