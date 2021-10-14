Youngsters from the Central Presbyterian Day School helped open up the pumpkin season in Paris when they gathered in the City of Paris’ Pumpkin Patch on Oct. 7.
They got miniature pumpkins, then painted and decorated them to their hearts’ content.
“I used some paint and glitter,” 5-year-old Addie Fraser said of her sparkly, tiny pumpkin of many colors. “I put eyes on it, so it can be silly.”
Pumpkin painter Ethan Williams, 5, said he really enjoys pumpkins because “you can carve jack o’lanterns out of them.”
He also likes Halloween for two reasons. One is because people dress up, and two because it’s his birthday.
“I am pretty sure I am getting a costume,” said Ethan, who enjoys putting together wooden airplanes when he’s not painting pumpkins.
Pamela Brown, director of Christain education at the church school, said the children were happy to have the morning break from their routine.
“It’s just fun for them to get out of the school building and walk around downtown to see all the buildings,” Brown said.
The Pumpkin Patch, at 120 S. Main St. in Paris, isn’t the only reminder that the fall season here — the annual Festival of Pumpkins is Oct. 23, with things going on all around the historic downtown.
“It’s a community event. A place for the community to have a good time and celebrate fall for the day,” said Cheri Bedford, the city’s Main Street director. “Everybody in the community loves it. People look forward to it. It begins the fall.”
One of the big draws is the costume contest, Bedford said.
“There have been some amazing costumes,” she said.
This year, the contest is divided into age groups of baby in arms to 3 years old, 4 to 7 years old and 8 to 12 year olds, with three cash prizes going to first, second and third in each age group.
The Pumpkin Patch will come in handy for another contest on the fall celebration day. The patch, which is now open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. on Sundays, has pumpkins people can buy, if they choose, and get items to decorate them for the decorating event.
The pumpkin decorating contest is also divided into three age groups with cash prizes for first, second and third. The age breakdowns are 8 years old and under, 9 to 13 years old, and 14 and older.
The costume contests are judged while the pumpkin winners will be determined by popular vote.
Registration for the costume contests begins at 9 a.m. in the Main Street tent and stage area. The youngest group will be judged starting at 10:30 a.m., the middle group at 11:15 a.m. and the oldest group at noon.
The pumpkin decorating registration is 9 to 10 a.m., and the voting will last from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Pet owners, do not despair, festival organizers have not forgotten about the pet lovers in the area. Don’t leave Fido and Sylvester at home. Dress them up and bring them downtown for the pet costume contest. And if anyone has ever told you that you bear a striking resemblance to your pup, then get in on the pet/owner lookalike contest with the judging starting at 10:45 a.m.
Music will be playing as people stroll around the plaza and downtown area during the fest.
Rags O’Hooligan will get things started at 9:30 a.m. and play until 10:30 a.m. At 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Wesley Malone and Max Jones will take the stage followed by Mixed Society from 2 to 3 p.m. Tin & Tonic will close out the music with a set from 3:30 to 5 p.m.
There will also be bounce houses, food and craft vendors, games for kids, a kiddie train ride and a labyrinth, Bedford said.
For information, call 903-784-9293.
