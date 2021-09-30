A 32-year-old Clarksville man pleaded guilty to child sexual abuse charges before 6th District Judge Wes Tidwell on Tuesday and received 25 years in prison.
Mark Andrew Marrero received the 25-year sentence for continuous sexual abuse of a child under the the age of 14, and a 20-year sentence for sexual assault of a child. Because the abuser admitted guilt, the sentences are to run concurrently, according to court records. Marrero will not be eligible for parole on the 25-year sentence, making him about 55 years old when he becomes eligible.
First arrested in November 2019, Marerro has remained in Lamar County Jail on $200,000 in bonds, according to court and jail records.
“The offenses were committed between 2017 and 2019,” Lamar County Assistant District Attorney Kelsey Doty said about the abuse of a female family member and a girl who lived in the same Paris apartment complex with the defendant. “I believe we were able to reach an agreement in this matter without a trial due to the overwhelming evidence, including DNA evidence, in these two matters.”
Lamar County District Attorney Gary Young voiced satisfaction with the outcome.
“Whenever we can resolve these types of cases with a significant sentence without putting the victim and families through a trial or appeal process, we believe that we have achieved justice in the matter for the victims and the community,” Young said.
Clay Johnson of Sulphur Springs represented the defendant before the court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.