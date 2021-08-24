When thinking about the types of school fundraisers one might expect to see, it’s likely the first things to come to mind include silent auctions, bake sales or car washes. During the weekend, North Lamar ISD went in a livelier direction.
On Saturday, a cadre of professional wrestlers took to the ring at North Lamar High School, as the school partnered with King of Sports Championship Wrestling to provide wrestling fans, North Lamar families and everyone in between with a high-flying show.
“I’ve been a wrestling fan my whole life,” North Lamar High School Principal Mark Keith said with a grin. “I used to watch channel 11, the Sportatorium wrestling, all the time, with the Von Erichs, the Freebirds and all them. Then I remember when I was a kid, my school brought those guys to Paris, and that got me even more pumped up.”
Keith said he planned on hosting a wrestling event last year, though those plans were dashed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now in 2021, with pandemic restrictions easing, Keith got in touch with King of Sports promoter and childhood friend Khyber O’Sullivan and made the wrestling match a reality.
On Monday, Keith said the amount raised was still being calculated, adding he’s excited to put the money to use helping the school.
“All our organizations, they may have competitions to go to or conferences they want to go to and take kids with them to perform or compete,” the principal said. “If in their fundraising efforts they fall a little short, they can come to me and say, ‘Mr. Keith, I wasn’t able to raise enough money,’ and that’s what this is for.”
In the ring, those in attendance delighted in a handful of matches, with all the theatrics that come with professional wrestling.
“We present this the way it was presented 50 years ago, as a sport,” O’Sullivan said. “This is Texas strong style wrestling. It harkens back to the days of old West Texas wrestling of the ’60s and ’70s, with some hard-hitting wrestling, a little different than what you might be used to seeing today.”
Several wrestlers took part in the fights, though one proved to be an immediate fan favorite with the children in attendance.
“Nobe,” said 10-year-old Micciah McAfee and 7-year-olds Azaariah Norris and Mariah Nelson in unison when asked who their favorite wrestler of the evening was, referring to the event’s champion Nobe Bryant.
“I liked the way he got up after he’d been kicked in the knee,” Nelson said.
“My favorite was when he jumped off the rope,” Norris added.
In true wrestling fashion, Bryant was ambushed by each of the night’s heels after winning the championship belt, at which point each of the night’s heroes rushed out and teamed up to fight them off.
“My favorite part was when all the good guys came in to help,” 11-year-old Cameron Nelson said.
Keith said he was more than pleased with the turnout, adding that if the fundraiser proves to have been successful, he’d look to make the event an annual one for the Panthers.
“Any way we can promote North Lamar in a good light, which this does, is something that I’m interested in,” he said. “These aren’t just North Lamar people; there are people here I’ve never seen before. And if someone like Paris, Chisum, Prairiland or Detroit was putting on an event like this, I’d be there because it’s a great time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.