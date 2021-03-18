BONHAM — Bills introduced in the Texas Legislature this session that would prohibit or restrict taxpayer-funded lobbying aren’t sitting well with local government officials, including the Fannin County Commissioners’ Court. That’s because they believe House Bill 749 and Senate Bill 234, and its replacement, SB 10, will inhibit local governments’ ability to take advantage of low-cost services provided by organizations such as Texas Association of Counties and Texas Municipal League, both of which also advocate for members in Austin.
Sen. Bob Hall, the author of SB 234, joined Fannin commissioners Tuesday in a conference call to defend the bills, saying TAC and TML are purposely misrepresenting them to stir up opposition out of fear they’ll lose money. Among the confusion is whether local government leaders could advocate on their own behalf with legislators in Austin. Hall said they would be free to speak over the phone or in person.
“I will tell you, the big difference is when one of you, who’s an elected official, calls and talks to me, I listen because I know you have an issue and you’re speaking for the people that you represent. When I hear from a lobbyist, I don’t know who they really represent because they’re getting paid by Dallas and Houston and San Antonio as well as the other small counties. The battleground down here is really between the big cities and the rural areas,” Hall said. “It does not prohibit any officer or employee of the county or municipality from providing information to the Legislature … and it doesn’t prevent an elected officer from advocating for or against any outcome.”
Hall’s bill has been replaced by Sen. Paul Bettencourt’s SB 10, with the primary difference being the removal of mentions of schools, although “they do spend a lot of money lobbying against stuff we’re trying to do to protect the taxpayer,” Hall said.
One concern for Fannin County Judge Randy Moore was the state’s penchant for passing “unfunded mandates,” or legislation that requires local governments to perform functions for which it has no funds. That hurts taxpayers because it leaves counties and cities no choice but to raise property tax rates to cover new costs, and the state hamstringed their ability to do that by capping annual property tax revenue increases at 3.5% beforing requiring a public vote.
“I haven’t heard from anyone — any of our legislators have not informed me about what unfunded mandates are coming up,” Moore said. “I called my House rep and I asked him what unfunded mandates were coming up, and they really didn’t have a good idea about what they were.
“These hurt us as a rural county, and that’s why sometimes I feel like it’s in our benefit to have somebody like TAC watching to make sure that we’re not hurt.”
Among the bills of which Moore is aware are HB 1639, which will require counties to provide mandatory body cameras for jailers, HB 760, which will require all counties over 5,000 population to post video of meetings online, and HB 638, which will prohibit any reduction in expenditures for fire, law enforcement and EMS departments.
Hall argued there is no category of bills called “unfunded mandates,” saying a fiscal analysis determines a bill’s cost. Regardless of whether a bill is paid for at the state, county or city level, all costs come out of taxpayers’ pockets, Hall said. The Legislature generally tries to ensure the least amount of money is taken to do whatever is required, he added.
“In most cases, taking the money close to where it’s going to be implemented takes the least amount of money away from the people to do the job,” he said.
That’s led to instances of fingerpointing from state lawmakers and local government officials, especially school boards, as taxpayers become upset over rising property taxes.
Responding to Commissioner Edwina Lane’s question about whether the bills would impact the state’s ability to lobby the federal government, Hall said Texas has no federal lobbyist but it does have a liaison office with Congress.
“You got to remember, the federal government was created by the state governments. So, we have an obligation to communicate with them and coordinate with them,” he said, emphasizing the state’s government relations person is not a lobbyist.
“So, would a county be able to have a liaison?” Lane asked.
“Sure,” Hall said. “You can have government relations. There’s criteria that’s set in statute that defines a lobbyist, and as long as they don’t do what that statute says, you can have people to be a liaison.”
Jim Allison, TAC general counsel and lobbyist for Fannin County, joined the commissioners via phone after Hall spoke. He commended the commissioners for questioning Hall, adding they “zeroed in on exactly why we need, particularly in rural counties, to have the ability to join together, collectively, and have people in Austin at the Capitol on a daily basis analyzing the over 6,000 bills that have been filed.”
On unfunded mandates, Allison said if the county must do something, the state should let county officials determine how much they need and then go to the voters to seek support. He said Austin shouldn’t be telling counties how much they need to raise property taxes.
On SB 10, he commended Bettencourt’s inclusion of language that would allow county officials to visit Austin and speak to lawmakers, but he warned they could not be accompanied or assisted by a statewide association, if the bill is passed. Allison said it’s more efficient and cheaper for rural counties to have an association advocate in Austin.
