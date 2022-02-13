Texans opened their wallets for the holiday shopping season, and as a result, Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts are receiving $1.22 billion in local sales tax allocations. That’s up 16.4% over allocations made in February 2021, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said.
This month’s allocations are based on sales made in December by businesses that report monthly and sales made in October, November and December by quarterly filers, Hegar said. It also includes 2021 sales by businesses that report tax annually.
All of Lamar County’s cities that charge a sales tax, except Paris, are seeing increased sales tax revenue in this month’s allocations. Paris, the region’s metropolitan center, is receiving more than $1.096 million from the comptroller’s office this month, an amount that’s down 0.29% from February 2021. Thanks to a 12.54% boost in January’s allocation, for the year, Paris’s revenue is up 5.11% at more than $1.99 million over the same period in 2021.
Deport continues to see the greatest growth in sales tax revenue with an allocation of $13,869.13. That’s up 52.28% over February 2021’s disbursement. For the year, Deport’s sales tax revenue is up 68.64% over last year at $24,370.15.
After a down month in January, Roxton’s allocation this month is up 17.86% over February 2021 at $2,707.30. The city’s year-to-date total is $4,243.83, up 9.84% over the same time last year. Blossom’s allocation is up a similar percentage, 17.78%, for the month, bringing the city $16,072.48. For the year, Blossom’s sales tax totals $28,398.56, up 17.74% over last year.
Toco’s sales tax revenue for February totals $2,591.38, which is up 9.07% over February 2021. That’s pushed its year-to-date total to $4,705.07, up 10.23% from last year. Reno is receiving $41,463.38 for February, an amount that’s up 3.53% over February 2021. For the year, the city’s sales tax revenue is $85,423.61. That’s up 23.66% over last year. And Sun Valley is getting a slightly higher amount over February 2021 at $5,395.35. The 0.93% increase pushes the year-to-date total to $9,867.75, up 10.23% over last year.
Lamar County itself is receiving a slightly lower amount than in February 2021 at $443,178.98. That’s down 1.6%, however, for the year, the county has received $820,534.78, and that’s up 5.93% over the same period last year, according to the comptroller’s data.
Among county governments, Red River County’s sales tax collections for the month were up 21.58% to $43,784.97. For the year, the county is up 19.28% to $80,152.36. Fannin County’s sales tax revenue for the month was down 18.09% at $158,727.38. The year-to-date total is down 2.73% to $304,097.72, the data shows. And Delta County’s sales tax revenue was down 7.95% to $14,276.25, contributing to a 34.8% loss for the year-to-date total, $29,039.33.
County seats saw sales tax revenue growth for the period, with Clarksville’s up 25.58% at $59.272.21, while Bonham’s monthly collection was up 16.3% at $269,488.99. Cooper’s sales tax revenue came in 19.71% higher in the month-to-month comparison at $21,103.66. For the year, Clarksville’s $103,609.71 is up 17.96%; Bonham’s $481,713.06 is up 15.08%; and Cooper’s $40,524.30 is up 25.92%.
Other local taxing communities include Bogata, which saw a sales tax allocation this month of $11,813.27, up 15.92%, according to the comptroller’s data. For the year, the city has received $21,111.41, up 21.77% over 2021. Also in Red River County, Detroit’s collections were up 41.07% at $9,140.14 for the month and 77.66% at $21,031.79 for the year, according to the comptroller’s office.
In Fannin County, Honey Grove’s sales tax collections were down 64.2% at $20,686.21. For the year, the city has received $66,075.24, 15.78% less than the same time last year.
In Delta County, Pecan Gap’s sales tax allocation for the period was up 35.25% at $1,305.33. The city has collected $1,922.46 for the year, an amount that’s up 31.89% over 2021.
