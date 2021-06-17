The Paris Municipal Band takes to the Peristyle at Bywaters Park for the second performance of the summer beginning at 8:30 p.m. Friday night.
Performances continue each Friday night through June 11, according to Director Joe Watson.
“Our performances include something for everyone,” Watson said. “Our concerts feature many types of music, including classical, folk, traditional marches like Sousa and K.L. King, pop, musicals, rock, movie and television selections and patriotic tunes. We also include a hymn during each concert.”
Watson described concerts as taking the audience on a musical journey through time each Friday night, with lots of music and lots of information about the songs and the composers presented by Byron Myrick.
Those planning to attend should bring lawn chairs, blankets or other seating. Refreshments are usually available through a concession stand. In case of rain, the performance will relocate to the pavilion at Love Civic Center.
