July 28 to July 29
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
July 28
7:10 to 7:19 a.m., 1432 26th St. NE.
8:48 to 8:55 a.m., 1750 E. Washington St.
2 to 3:15 p.m., 702 CR 34760.
2:37 to 2:42 p.m., 1554 N.Main St.
4:46 to 5:05 p.m., 711 1st St. SW.
Trash Fire
July 28
5:27 to 5:40 p.m., 2100 Lamar Ave.
First Responder-Paris
July 29
3:12 to 3:37 a.m., 525 Fairway St.
