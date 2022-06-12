The Lamar County Grand Jury meeting for its June session handed down 31 indictments that ranged from possession of child pornography, to burglary to aggravated assault of a public servant.
Child pornography charges included two counts of possession with the intention to promote child pornography and six counts of possession of child pornography. There were three indictments involving endangerment of a child.
Several charges of evading police with a vehicle and two charges of assaulting a police officer were included in indictments, one of aggravated assault with an attempt to take a weapon from an officer.
Other indictments included criminal mischief, felons in possession of a firearm, deadly conduct by discharging a firearm, and fraudulent use or possession of identification information.
Unlawful drug charges ranged from driving while intoxicated third offense to possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
