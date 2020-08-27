Mount Zion United Methodist Church will host a Back to School Drive-Thru Supply Give Away on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon or while supplies last.
Families will pull up in their vehicles, staff will gather basic information and supplies will be provided without the families having to get out of their cars.
The drive-thru event will take place on the church parking lot at 768 2nd St. NE. Sunday worship service is at 11 a.m., live on Facebook at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church – Paris, Texas. The Rev. Doris L. Smith is pastor.
