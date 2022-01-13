The first to be built in Paris as a result of a reinvestment program approved by the city this week, seven new houses are expected to be constructed soon on Martin Luther King Drive and 10th NE Streets by a Mckinney-based development group.
Developer Marc McKinney, of McKinney Development Group, heralded the new 5 in 5 Housing In-Fill Development Program as “offering the best incentives that we have seen.”
“I believe this could be a model for residential incentives for small to medium size builders in Paris and in other cities,” McKinney said at a Monday night City Council meeting. “This program is a win-win for everybody involved.”
From roughly 1,200 to 1,300 square-feet, the houses will be three bedroom, two bath with a 1-car carport and sell for less than $200,000, McKinney said, adding the homes will have open and airy spaces and are finished out with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The group built several homes in Bonham several years ago, and are experiencing success there.
“We built three homes there as a test, and they were all under contract within 30 days of receiving a certificate of occupancy,” McKinney said as he noted he approached both officials in Bonham and Paris two and a half years ago.
“Bonham pulled the trigger first, so we went there,” McKinney said. “I came back here this summer at the behest of developers Bryan and David Glass, who said they wanted to see what we might do in Paris. I applaud Grayson Path (city manager) and Andrew Mack (city planner) for moving this proposal.”
McKinney noted that one of the largest cost factors in new home construction is land.
“We approached several cities outside the metroplex and said, ‘if you guys can work some deal on vacant lots, we’ll come in here and build houses, not 50 or 60 at a time, but five or six,,’” McKinney said. “I think we have to be careful with absorption rates because I don’t think even though there is a housing shortage here, you can’t dump 100 or 150 houses on the market at the same time, or within a few months period and expect them all to be absorbed.
Assuming the first seven houses work, McKinney said he plans to get more lots in the future and keep rolling.
The residential reinvestment program, if approved by the county, Paris ISD and Paris Junior College, entities with equal interest in the tax-delinquent properties, will sell vacant lots for $1. As an added bonus, both the city and county are expected to give five-year 100% property tax abatements on increased property values, and the city will give breaks on building permits and water and sewer taps. Developers must build new housing on properties within five years. Construction may include a range of housing from single family to duplexes to apartment buildings.
Path heralded the program as a way to revitalize neighborhoods and stimulate long-term economic growth.
“Once you start adding some nice looking homes and newer homes into an area, it has a way of revitalizing the neighborhood and of creating pride in the community,” Path said. “Having more doors, whether single family or multifamily apartment complexes, that gives industry the assurance that they will have housing for employees locally, not driving an hour or so to get here.”
Path said while the program may not completely fix the housing problem, it is the best idea he has come across.
“For decades people have been asking the city to do something to fix the housing problem,” Path said. “We are not saying this is going to fix it, but this is our good faith, best effort to try to do something to make an impact that no one before us has really been able to accomplish.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.