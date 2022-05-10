The Lamar County Commissioners Court recognized Justice of the Peace Gene Hobbs for service upon his retirement at the end of the month and named Anson Amis to the position for Precinct 5 Place 2 at a Monday meeting that saw the court also issue proclamations to recognize jail staff and peace officers.
Commissioners approved $25,000 for architectural fees to be added to an engineering contract for the removal of heating and air units from the courthouse roof to a location in the north parking lot. The addition brings the total engineering fee from Fanning, Fanning & Associates to $186,500. For the project.
The court also learned of continuing problems with the courthouse elevator related to a flood earlier this year caused by a pipe burst in the air handling system on the courthouse roof during freezing temperatures. Commissioners instructed the county auditor to contact the insurance company for possible approval for its replacement.
County Judge Brandon Bell recognized Hobbs for his 10-year service as Justice of the Peace as well as for a local law enforcement career that began in 1978. He has served as a police officer, sheriff’s deputy and constable, and was instrumental in implementing a warrant card mailing system for misdemeanor traffic offenses, which Bell said has generated thousands of dollars for the county and reduced the number of outstanding warrants.
In appointing a replacement, the court noted that Amis would serve for the remainder of the year before starting his own term in January after winning the Republican primary election in March.
Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass praised the work of his staff at the jail and his deputies on the street before Bell read proclamations recognizing May 1-8 as National Correctional Officers Week and May 15-21 as National Police Week with May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day.
“I just want to come to the court and just tell you how much I appreciate our staff for the work that they do,” Cass said. “Law and order is very important to our society, and the jobs they do carry a great weight.”
In other action, the court approved new phones for juvenile probation and county extension offices after the phone system received damage during a recent electrical storm, and agreed to a renewal agreement with Pitney Bowes for a postage machine at the tax assessor’s office. The court approved the letting of bids for an update to the jail cell door system at the county jail to replace doors that have been in operation since the 1970s.
The court also approved a work calendar for 2022-2023 budget preparation. Departmental heads are to meet with the county judge and auditor the last week of May and the judge delivers a preliminary budget to commissioners June 20 followed by departmental hearings before commissioners at meetings throughout July.
The judge is to file a proposed budget July 29, making it available for public inspection before public budget hearings in August. After a final public hearing, budget approval and the setting of the tax rate is expected on Aug. 18.
