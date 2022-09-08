CLARKSVILLE — City Manager Deana Smith went over the proposed tax rate during a Tuesday night budget workshop after a City Council meeting in City Hall.
The proposed rate is $.648475 per $100 valuation, which is the voter-approval rate and is the highest rate that Clarksville can adopt without seeking voter approval in an election.
The city will hold a public hearing on the proposed rate Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. in City Hall, 800 West Main St., to hear citizen input.
A new rate and budget for fiscal year 2022-23 has to be approved before the end of September and in place by Oct. 1.
During the council meeting, members voted to buy a 2001 Ford F150 animal control unit for $5,669.
“It actually has animal control cages on it,” said Caitlin McGibbony, the city’s animal control officer. “It has some pretty cool compartments for my gear.”
The used vehicle was said to be in good shape with around 163,000 miles on it.
The city will use funds from the water department to buy the truck.
The city also agreed to purchase two valves for the water department at a cost of $12,000.
Council members also gave formal approval to the sales agreement between the city’s fire department and Fouts Brothers, Inc., for a fire truck that is going to be mostly funded with money from a federal grant.
The council also voted to transfer $50,000 from Sanitation Solutions to the general fund.
Carla Caldwell was appointed to the Main Street Advisory Board before the council adjourned into executive session to discuss personnel matters.
After the session, the council reported that it is delaying the police chief’s review until he has a full medical release from his doctors.
The city discussed hiring a city secretary, but has made no decision on a hire.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.