Clarksville city Hall stock

Clarksville City Hall

CLARKSVILLE — City Manager Deana Smith went over the proposed tax rate during a Tuesday night budget workshop after a City Council meeting in City Hall.

The proposed rate is $.648475 per $100 valuation, which is the voter-approval rate and is the highest rate that Clarksville can adopt without seeking voter approval in an election.

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.