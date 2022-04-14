CLARKSVILLE – The new city secretary is a self-described breezy, easy going sort of person who loves being around people and learning what she can.
“I’m a people person, so this job is such a breath of fresh air,” Shiena Austin said. “I do enjoy working with the public.”
The position she held before this one kept her away from the public so she got out of practice dealing with customers.
“It has been an adjustment after a year of being behind a closed door, but it’s all coming back to me,” she said.
She has been on the job since Feb. 14.
“It was my Valentine’s present,” she said.
While the city had put out notices about the opening at City Hall on various sites, Austin found the job at Indeed.com.
“I saw the opening,” she said. “I felt I was qualified. The things that they were looking for in an employee were things I had been doing for my previous employer.”
Like anyone starting a new job she had to acclimate herself to the new surroundings and make the office her own.
“There hadn’t been a city secretary for quite some time, so things really needed to be organized,” she said. “I have yet to have a slow day and I love that,”
She said she just about has the files organized to her liking.
While many of the things she is doing now in Clarksville are similar to positions she has held in the past, there are some new things.
“I do enjoy learning new things on the job,” she said. “That’s what interests me about this job, learning the things I didn’t know about. It’s all the new things I have learned.”
While she likes learning at her new job of keeping minutes at council meetings and helping out in other city departments, free time is special to her.
She said she has many interests to occupy the little free time she gets having the full time job with the city and the full time job raising kids.”
“I like doing arts and crafts, but those are therapeutic for me,” she said.
“For fun I like zip lining and bungee jumping, anything that involves an adrenaline rush,” she said. “My No. 1 bucket list thing to do is skydiving. I have actually scheduled jumps twice, but weather canceled them.”
She also loves music of all kinds of beats and rhythms.
“I love going to concerts. I love all genres,” she said.
Relaxing is also very important to Austin, she said.
“I am a mom all the time, so when I get a chance to escape reality, even if it is a split second I go for it,” she said.
The Oklahoma native got her bachelor’s degree at Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
