CLARKSVILLE – The CISD board of directors voted to move ahead with the school bond construction project and to hire Chris Davis, a Cheatham Elementary P.E. coach and varsity football offensive coordinator, to be the new athletic director and head football coach, after an executive session Thursday night during a special meeting in the district’s administration building.
The vote on the bond project came after the district’s architectural firm, O’Connell-Robertson, laid out the options facing the district due to increasing costs of the project.
The board could cancel the project, just do the work at Cheatham or negotiate with a contractor to try to cut costs on delivering the whole project that was sold to taxpayers. Cost increases since the $16.8 million bond passed in November have boosted the construction costs to roughly $22 million.
The board voted to go with Tegrity Contractors, headquartered in Allen but with a local office, to get the costs as close to the original bond package as possible.
Roger Roulette, of Tegrity, told the board before the vote that his firm would try to get as many subcontractors from the surrounding area as possible, but there has been very little interest from local subcontractors.
“We want to keep all your dollars in the area,” he said.
He mentioned a way to shave money off the cost of materials on the track that will be built as a result of the bond’s passing.
“Using Q-3000 or V300 would save almost $100,000 on a track,” he said, adding that a black track would save even more money.
“I know delaying it is not the thing to do,” board President Robert Beaty said, adding that costs are only going to go up.
“We want your next project, so we have to bang this one out of the park,”said Caleb Beets, of Tegrity.
“We are excited and looking forward to trimming $2 million out of this,” Roulette said.
A former school board member and longtime supporter of the athletic programs at Clarksville came forward to speak on the selection process for the athletic director position. The board had discussed the personnel issue at a meeting last week during an executive session and decided on Davis, who was not the selection committee’s first choice.
“I did my homework. I came in with an open mind to hire the best qualified man for the position. It was to hire an athletic director, not a football coach,” said Sterling Dockins, who served on the selection committee.
He told the board that the athletic director selection committee was composed mostly of people with commitments to all the athletic programs in the district.
The members took into account all the sports programs the district offers when evaluating who they thought should be offered the job, he said.
He talked of the importance of girl’s athletics.
“The girls don’t get the same break as the guys do,” he said. “That ain’t right. These girls work just as hard as the boys do.
“I am sick and tired of hearing about something that happened on the football field and the basketball court,” he said of behaviors that are unsportsmanlike.
The man that the committee recommended has a bus license which would have given the district two coaches with CDLs, he said.
Dockins pointed out that the man is also married to a highly regarded science teacher and coach, who would have also been a good addition to the district.
“How will this decision of not hiring the man we selected for the athletic director affect the program?” he said. “You missed an opportunity.
“That was embarrassing for that man,” he said. “This micromanaging has to stop. That was an embarrassment to me, to the committee. What y’all did last week was wrong.
“I hope in the future you let the superintendent do his job,” Dockins said.
He said the actions of the board during last week’s executive session ignored the work of the select committee that was charged with finding a person to fill the athletic director job and it ignored Superintendent Kermit Ward. Ward’s own research led him to be in agreement with the selection committee’s choice, who was not named.
“I sat on the board where you guys are,” Dockins said. “You are charged with setting a budget, setting policy and hiring and firing the superintendent. Your job is to act on the word of the superintendent.”
