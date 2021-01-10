Businessman Sims Norment will serve as chairman of the Keep Paris Working Political Action Committee for 2021, according to an announcement by the group formed three years ago to promote pro business and pro growth candidates in local elections.
Formed prior to a city-wide election in 2017 that decided the future of the Paris Economic Development Corp., the group serves as a non governmental entity available to assist in the retention of jobs and the recruitment of new jobs in Paris and Lamar County.
“Our mission statement is to promote pro-business and pro-growth candidates and issues important to the economic development of our area,” Norment said about the nonprofit organization.
In addition to Norment as chairman, the organization recently named Jay Hodge as vice chairman, Carl Cecil as secretary/assistant treasurer and Mike Kennedy as treasurer.
Board members include Chance Abbott, Pam Anglin, Austin Anthony, Glen Bawcum, Josh Bray, Derald Bulls, Brad Drake, Curtis Fendley, Stephen Gerrald, Bryan Glass, Marion Hamill, Renee Harvey, Donald Lewis, Chad Lindsey, Brad Meyers, Jeff Nutt, Mihir Pankaj, Vic Ressler, Stephen Terrell, Kenneth Webb, Wade White, Don Wilson and Greg Wilson.
