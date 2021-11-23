Paris Economic Develop-ment Corp. directors agreed to refinance debt with a loan from the city and to proceed with a land purchase for industrial development at a Monday afternoon meeting. Both decisions now go before Paris City Council as early as Dec. 13 for approval.
The idea for the economic engine to secure a loan from the city originated with former mayor Steve Clifford earlier in the year as a way for the organization to lower the interest rate on borrowed funds while providing the city a higher interest rate on its investments.
The board approved a $2.5 million loan from the city for 10 years at an interest rate of 2.14% and authorized board chairman Josh Bray to execute the loan on a motion by Mark Homer with a second from Chase Coleman. Action on the loan, as well as that involving the purchase of property, came after an hourlong closed session during which the board met with board attorney Casey Gain.
A motion to close on the purchase of an undisclosed amount of property to add to the organization’s investment inventory also gained approval after directors reconvened into open session. A motion by Erik Roddy and second by Stephen Terrell gave chairman Bray and treasurer Coleman authority to execute the closing following approval of the purchase by Paris City Council.
Directors took no action on executive session discussions involving negotiations with business prospects known by code names Iron Horse, Rocket X, Candy Cane, Pecan Grove and Red Maple.
Earlier in the meeting during financial reports for September and October, treasurer Coleman noted that the balance sheet as of Oct. 31 showed total assets of $6.7 million with $2.2 million in cash, $2.1 million in investments, $330,000 in taxes receivable and roughly $2 million in real estate holdings. Current liabilities consist of real estate debt of $1.2 million leaving a net position of $5.5 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.